

MBL holds ‘Business Review Meeting’ of Sylhet Region

Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the bank was present in the meeting as the chief guest.

The MD and CEO advised the Heads of Branches on this occasion to ensure the best possible customer services with latest technology based banking to achieve the target in the 4th quarter of the current year.

Furthermore, he emphasized on the expansion of business around all the districts of the region, improve the quality of the loans service and encourage loans to SME and Agriculture sector. Bank's AMD and CRO Mati Ul Hasan attended the meeting as special guest. Seven Heads of Branches from the region participated in the business review meeting.





The Business Review Meeting of Sylhet Region of Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) was held at Rose View Hotel in Sylhet city recently, says a press release.Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the bank was present in the meeting as the chief guest.The MD and CEO advised the Heads of Branches on this occasion to ensure the best possible customer services with latest technology based banking to achieve the target in the 4th quarter of the current year.Furthermore, he emphasized on the expansion of business around all the districts of the region, improve the quality of the loans service and encourage loans to SME and Agriculture sector. Bank's AMD and CRO Mati Ul Hasan attended the meeting as special guest. Seven Heads of Branches from the region participated in the business review meeting.