Wednesday, 30 November, 2022, 3:44 AM
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

Jamuna Bank Foundation holds free plastic surgery camp

Published : Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Under the initiative and funding of Jamuna Bank Foundation, a free plastic surgery camp for cleft lip, palate and burn patients has been organised at Munshiganj General Hospital recently by specialized doctors from Netherlands.
Minister for Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Md. Tazul Islam, MP, attended the camp as chief guest, said a press release.
Chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited and Jamuna Bank Foundation, President of Munshiganj Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Former MP Al-Haj Nur Mohammed presided over the program.
Alongside, the Managing Director and CEO of the bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, high officials from Head Office, local public representatives, elite and a large number of people were also present on the occasion. Around 634 patients were treated free of cost and 250 patients were registered for plastic surgery.


