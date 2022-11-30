

Jamuna Bank Foundation holds free plastic surgery camp

Minister for Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Md. Tazul Islam, MP, attended the camp as chief guest, said a press release.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited and Jamuna Bank Foundation, President of Munshiganj Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Former MP Al-Haj Nur Mohammed presided over the program.

Alongside, the Managing Director and CEO of the bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, high officials from Head Office, local public representatives, elite and a large number of people were also present on the occasion. Around 634 patients were treated free of cost and 250 patients were registered for plastic surgery.









