Chinese blankets sell like hotcakes in Bangladesh

Markets in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka are now busy ahead of the peak winter sales season. Thanks to their affordability and attractive designs, readymade garment stores are now attracting many customers with ample collections of Chinese blankets.

The Chinese blankets, which come in a variety of different shapes, sizes and materials, are appealing to increasing numbers of locals, and are priced between 1,500 taka (around 14 U.S. dollars) to 5,000 taka (around 47 dollars) per blanket.

Dhaka's famous Bongo Bazar, a cluster of shops that make up the huge market, has many stores that are solely selling blankets exclusively from China.

As temperatures have plummeted in recent weeks in the country, sales of blankets and other warm clothes have gained momentum in the market, frequented by all classes of people, particularly the middle income group.

The scenario is no different at relatively cheaper shopping outlets at New Market, one of the busiest markets in the capital, and its adjacent Gausia and Chandi Chalk markets, where merchandise from China can be spotted in store fronts.

Ferdousi Akter Lucky lives in an apartment in the Shantinagar area in Dhaka. She came to Bongo Bazar to buy an elegant blanket for her baby. "I bought a thin, Chinese blanket for my baby," said Lucky, adding, "I like the color, size, and the price is quite reasonable."

Md. Azad Hossain is a salesman at a shop in Bongo Bazar and during the winter season he is particularly busy. "I sell Chinese blankets among other popular Chinese products," Hossain said. "Chinese blankets are made to last a long time," said the salesman.

He went on to say that people opt for the Chinese blankets, as despite being a little pricey, his customers would rather pay a little extra for the far better quality. "People know that if they buy a good quality blanket they can use it for 10 to 15 years," said the shopkeeper.

Mda Muktar Hossain is the owner of a shop also selling popular Chinese blankets. "We sell more and more Chinese blankets each year in this wholesale market, with Chinese blankets outselling other countries' products," he said. "We buy the blankets from Chinese importers and then sell them wholesale all over Bangladesh," he explained.

Tax and profit margins are linked, the trader said, but this hasn't impacted the popularity of the blankets.












