Wednesday, 30 November, 2022, 3:43 AM
Home Business

DSE rises, CSE slides in volatile trade

Published : Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Most sectors in Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) led by IT firms ended green on Tuesday.
At the end of the day's trading, DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, advanced 14.51 points or 0.23 per cent to settle at 6,212 points. DSES, the Shariah-based index, gained 4.83 points or 0.35 per cent to 1,359.
Among other indices, DS30, the blue-chip index, rose 9.08 points or 0.41 per cent to close at 2,200. Another important indicator of the market, DSE turnover however, declined to at Tk 334 crore from against Tk 416.7 crore on Monday.
Of the issues traded, 63 gained, 14 declined, and 240 did not see any price movement.
Genex Infosys tops the trading list and Tk 22.22 crore shares of the company were traded. Navana Pharma comes out second in the transaction list. The shares of the company have been traded for Tk 18.55 crore.
Shares of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation sold for Tk 15.36 crore to become third place in the top list of transactions. Other companies in the top list included Bashundhara Paper, Sea-Pearl Hotels, Chartered Life Insurance, Amara Network, Orion Pharma, Eastern Housing and Padma Life Insurance.
Advent Pharma share price increased the most in the day. The closing price of the company share on Monday was Tk 23.80. After trading on Tuesday, the closing price of the company stood at Tk 26.10. The share price of the company increased by Tk 2.30 or 9.66 per cent.
Other top gainers in the DSE include Rupali Life Insurance 5.85 per cent, Metro Spinning 5.80 per cent, Beacon Pharma 5.25 per cent, Senakalyan Insurance 5.11 per cent, Eastern Housing 4.94 per cent, Chartered Life Insurance 4. .80 per cent, Sea-Pearl Hotel by 4.49 per cent, E-generation by 4.47 per cent and Paper Processing by 4.14 per cent. Orion Infusion's share price declined the most on the day. Its closing price on Monday was Tk 566.90. After trading, the closing price of the company stood at Tk 524.40 Tuesday. The share price of the company fell by Tk 42.50 or 7.49 per cent.
Other top losers in the DSE were Sinobangla 7.30 per cent, Navana Pharma 5.82 per cent, Sonali Paper 2.90 per cent, Bashundhara Paper 1.91 per cent, Pragati Life Insurance 1.85 per cent, Kohinoor Chemical 1.51 Per cent, Square Farma declined by 1.31 per cent, Islami Bank by 0.90 per cent and Jamuna Bank by 0.47 per cent.
At Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) the overall price index CASPI decreased by 10 points. Tk 10.2 crore was traded in the market. Price of 28 of the 136 firms that participated in transaction rose, 26 decreased and 82 remained unchanged.


