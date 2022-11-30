Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 November, 2022, 3:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

FinMin opens house building loan management module

Published : Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Correspondent

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal inaugurated the House Building Loan Management Module at his Secretariat office on Tuesday.
Speaking on the occasion, Kamal said that the house building loan distribution policy for the public servants through banking channel was formulated on July 30 in 2018 in order to ensure accommodation for the government officials and employees in line with the directives from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Currently, the house building loan distribution operations is going on for the government officials and employees, teachers and other staff of the public universities and University Grants Commission (UGC), for the chief justice and other judges of the Bangladesh Supreme Court, said a Finance Ministry press release. The Finance Minister also said that if the loan appeal process could be digitized, then it would resolve many problems and thus save time. He said with the digitization of the loan appeal process, the applicants would be able to apply directly to the Finance Division through online.
Besides, it is also possible to issue order of the interest subsidy grant from the Finance Division in a shortest possible time.
Presided over by Finance Division Senior Secretary Fatima Yasmin, Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, Financial Institutions Division Secretary Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, Controller General of Accounts Md Nurul Islam were present, among others, on the occasion.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shimanto Bank holds anti money laundering training
UCB gets Mastercard Excellence Award 2022
MBL holds ‘Business Review Meeting’ of Sylhet Region
Jamuna Bank Foundation holds free plastic surgery camp
Red flags in Delhi over China’s push for role in BD, Nepal  projects
Chinese blankets sell like hotcakes in Bangladesh
DSE rises, CSE slides in volatile trade
FinMin opens house building loan management module


Latest News
Senegal beat Ecuador 2-1 to reach World Cup knockouts
Qatar’s World Cup 2022 campaign ends with loss to Netherlands
China launches 3 astronauts to complete space station
Brazil confirm Neymar absence against Cameroon
Couple found dead in Jatrabari
Basic Bank loan scam: HC orders ACC to complete probe in 3 months
Is Jaya Ahsan making her debut in Hindi cinema?
Next national polls will be held as per constitution: Quader
Beauty contestant files GD against organisers seeking Tk 6 lakh
Ind Cup Football: Dhaka Abahani to play Sheikh Russell KC in first semifinal on Wednesday
Most Read News
Saudi firm inks deal with PDB to set up 1000MW solar power plant
Brazil beat Switzerland 1-0 after Casemiro's stunning strike
Bruno Fernandes at the double as Portugal beat Uruguay to reach WC last 16
Teenager stabbed dead 'by friend' over World Cup match brawl
Rangamati headmaster gets life in prison for rape of student
Pori Moni submits statement against businessman Nasir, two others
Student 'takes life' over SSC result
Fire at Gazipur textile mill, firemen struggling to douse even after 11 hrs
Senegal beat Ecuador 2-1 to reach World Cup knockouts
Qatar hope to avoid becoming 1st host to exit without win
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft