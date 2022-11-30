FinMin opens house building loan management module

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal inaugurated the House Building Loan Management Module at his Secretariat office on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamal said that the house building loan distribution policy for the public servants through banking channel was formulated on July 30 in 2018 in order to ensure accommodation for the government officials and employees in line with the directives from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Currently, the house building loan distribution operations is going on for the government officials and employees, teachers and other staff of the public universities and University Grants Commission (UGC), for the chief justice and other judges of the Bangladesh Supreme Court, said a Finance Ministry press release. The Finance Minister also said that if the loan appeal process could be digitized, then it would resolve many problems and thus save time. He said with the digitization of the loan appeal process, the applicants would be able to apply directly to the Finance Division through online.

Besides, it is also possible to issue order of the interest subsidy grant from the Finance Division in a shortest possible time.

Presided over by Finance Division Senior Secretary Fatima Yasmin, Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, Financial Institutions Division Secretary Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, Controller General of Accounts Md Nurul Islam were present, among others, on the occasion.











