Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 November, 2022, 3:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD eggplant contains cancer causing lead!

Published : Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Correspondent

Food safety in Bangladesh faces a serious threat from heavy metal contamination, according to recent studies, with one of the country's most widely consumed vegetables, the eggplant, containing potentially cancer-causing amounts of lead, nickel and cadmium, reports Mongabay.
Mongabay is a California-based conservation news web portal that reports on environmental science, energy, and green design, and features extensive information on tropical rainforests, including pictures and deforestation statistics for countries of the world.
Researchers attribute this to excessive use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides by farmers, as well as industrial pollution. Regulators have acknowledged the problem, and say they're working on efforts to reduce agrochemical use across the country and crack down on industrial effluents.
In a study published in the journal Scientific Reports, researchers from Bangladesh Agricultural University focused on Jamalpur district in the country's north, which accounts for the highest production of eggplant. Known locally as brinjal, the vegetable is grown and consumed year-round. But the almost daily use of pesticides in brinjal production have led to elevated levels of toxic metal contamination of both the vegetable and the soil, the researchers said. Scientific Reports is a peer-reviewed open-access scientific mega journal published by Nature Portfolio, covering all areas of the natural sciences
"The present study revealed that 75% and 10% of brinjal fruits samples exceeded the prescribed limit of [lead] and [cadmium], respectively, hence may be problematic for human health," they wrote. They also found that while residents of brinjal-growing areas are at relatively low risk of getting cancer from skin absorption of the metals through the soil, they face a risk "several hundred times higher for males and females than the threshold" from ingesting them through eating brinjal.
"Such high [incremental lifetime cancer risk] values suggested that consumers in the country who ate brinjal grown in the study area of Jamalpur, Bangladesh, were at much higher cancer risks," they wrote.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shimanto Bank holds anti money laundering training
UCB gets Mastercard Excellence Award 2022
MBL holds ‘Business Review Meeting’ of Sylhet Region
Jamuna Bank Foundation holds free plastic surgery camp
Red flags in Delhi over China’s push for role in BD, Nepal  projects
Chinese blankets sell like hotcakes in Bangladesh
DSE rises, CSE slides in volatile trade
FinMin opens house building loan management module


Latest News
Senegal beat Ecuador 2-1 to reach World Cup knockouts
Qatar’s World Cup 2022 campaign ends with loss to Netherlands
China launches 3 astronauts to complete space station
Brazil confirm Neymar absence against Cameroon
Couple found dead in Jatrabari
Basic Bank loan scam: HC orders ACC to complete probe in 3 months
Is Jaya Ahsan making her debut in Hindi cinema?
Next national polls will be held as per constitution: Quader
Beauty contestant files GD against organisers seeking Tk 6 lakh
Ind Cup Football: Dhaka Abahani to play Sheikh Russell KC in first semifinal on Wednesday
Most Read News
Saudi firm inks deal with PDB to set up 1000MW solar power plant
Brazil beat Switzerland 1-0 after Casemiro's stunning strike
Bruno Fernandes at the double as Portugal beat Uruguay to reach WC last 16
Teenager stabbed dead 'by friend' over World Cup match brawl
Rangamati headmaster gets life in prison for rape of student
Pori Moni submits statement against businessman Nasir, two others
Student 'takes life' over SSC result
Fire at Gazipur textile mill, firemen struggling to douse even after 11 hrs
Senegal beat Ecuador 2-1 to reach World Cup knockouts
Qatar hope to avoid becoming 1st host to exit without win
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft