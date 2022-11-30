BD eggplant contains cancer causing lead!

Food safety in Bangladesh faces a serious threat from heavy metal contamination, according to recent studies, with one of the country's most widely consumed vegetables, the eggplant, containing potentially cancer-causing amounts of lead, nickel and cadmium, reports Mongabay.

Researchers attribute this to excessive use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides by farmers, as well as industrial pollution. Regulators have acknowledged the problem, and say they're working on efforts to reduce agrochemical use across the country and crack down on industrial effluents.

In a study published in the journal Scientific Reports, researchers from Bangladesh Agricultural University focused on Jamalpur district in the country's north, which accounts for the highest production of eggplant. Known locally as brinjal, the vegetable is grown and consumed year-round. But the almost daily use of pesticides in brinjal production have led to elevated levels of toxic metal contamination of both the vegetable and the soil, the researchers said. Scientific Reports is a peer-reviewed open-access scientific mega journal published by Nature Portfolio, covering all areas of the natural sciences

"The present study revealed that 75% and 10% of brinjal fruits samples exceeded the prescribed limit of [lead] and [cadmium], respectively, hence may be problematic for human health," they wrote. They also found that while residents of brinjal-growing areas are at relatively low risk of getting cancer from skin absorption of the metals through the soil, they face a risk "several hundred times higher for males and females than the threshold" from ingesting them through eating brinjal.

"Such high [incremental lifetime cancer risk] values suggested that consumers in the country who ate brinjal grown in the study area of Jamalpur, Bangladesh, were at much higher cancer risks," they wrote.











