

Unigas to set up its 2nd plant in Mongla soon

Unigas has become one of the top tier LPG brands by the time of last two years, since the launch of Unigas on the 26th of March in 2020.

Unigas is going to launch in the northern part of Bangladesh in a few months. Also the second plant of Unigas after Sitakunda is going to be set up in Mongla very soon. Unigas Group CFO Mohammad Arif made the announcement at the meeting on Monday.

More than three hundred distributors joined the Distributors Meet of Unigas from different parts of Bangladesh. Md. Farukuzzaman, the Head of Sales and Marketing of Unigas presented the future business plan before the audience.

Among others high officials of Unigas, Md. Zobaidul Islam Chowdhury, the Operation Director of Unitex Group, Group Business Coordinator Md. Saqib Ahmed Siddiqui, GM Accounts Md. Irfan, Head of Finance and Accounts Md. Kamrul Hassan, AGM Brand Md. Riad Ul Kabir exchanged their views with the audience in the programme.











