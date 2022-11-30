Video
Samsung launches 85" NEO QLED 8K Smart TV

Published : Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Business Desk

Samsung has recently introduced its latest innovation - an 85" (QN900B) NEO QLED 8K Smart TV featuring Quantum Matrix Technology Pro, Neural Quantum Processor 8K, and Infinity Screen.
The powerful evolution of Neo QLED 8K comes with a blacklight dimming technology that precision controls the proprietary Quantum Mini LEDs. This means you can witness unimaginable details expressed in both the darkest black to the purest while with this technology, says a press release.
Going beyond all boundaries, Samsung's NEO QLED 8K Smart TV further pushes the viewing experience to the limit with a nearly invisible bezel. In addition, for the best game-viewing experience, the sound is as important as the screen. Hence, Samsung brings top channel speakers to deliver a next-level Dolby Atmos experience that will immerse you inside the game with multi-dimension sounds.
Samsung TV line up consists of Neo QLED 8K TVs, QLED TVs, Crystal UHD 4K TVs, and Full HD TVs. Considering users' preference & TV viewing distance, Samsung offers TVs of different sizes, from 43 inches to 85 inches. Samsung prioritizes the outlook as well. In 2022, it launched 2 models under its "Lifestyle" series, named The Frame & Serif TV.
Both the TVs offers Matt Display (QLED), with Frame TV appearing like a art frame when in art mode, and Serif TV looks awesome with its iconic "I" design.


