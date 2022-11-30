Video
Bangkok Hospital meets Bangladesh press

Published : Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Desk

Health experts and officials of Bangkok Hospital, Bangladesh office introduced the services of the hospital and technological advancement along with Supremacy of the Bangkok-based hospital of Thailand, at a press conference in the Bangladesh capital Dhaka recently..
The Royal Thai ambassador to Bangladesh Makawadee  Sumitmor attended the event as the chief guest and spoke about medical tourism in Thailand.
Ralf Krewer, Business Development Director of BHQ, Ms. Patcharin Talanon, Marketing Communication Specialist and Ms. Shirong Guan, International Marketing Officer from both HQ joined the press conference. Dr. Nilanjon Sen - Managing Director, Kazi Sharhan Saif - Executive Director and Mohammad Shohid - Operations Director of Bangkok Hospital Office Bangladesh were also present on the occasion
Bangkok Hospital Office Bangladesh is the exclusive representative of BHQ in Bangladesh with their 3 offices in Dhanmondi, Banani and Chattogram. They have 22 years of experience in medical tourism providing industry-leading complimentary one-stop service to the clients.
Dr. Shakti R. Paul, Internal Medicine Specialist and an Advisor of Bangkok Hospital and Dr. Kriengkrai Hengrussamee, Director of Bangkok Heart Hospital gave his speech about the services and technological advancement along with Supremacy of Bangkok Hospital, Thailand. Bangkok Hospital (BHQ) is where advances in medicine meet with compassion through advanced technology and integrated care with Thai hospitality.
BHQ campus includes Bangkok Heart Hospital, Bangkok Cancer Hospital, Bangkok International Hospital (Neurology & Orthopedics) with specialists of all major fields of healthcare. Being the headquarter of the largest network in Southeast Asia, BHQ is technologically the most advanced hospital; many of its technologies are unique and not available in any other hospitals in Thailand.
 Over the years both Thais and foreigners have consistently chosen Bangkok hospital for their treatment as all these high end technologies are found here under one roof.
Bangkok Heart Hospital notable technology includes CT Angiogram - 256 slices, MRI - 3.0 Tesla, Cardiac MRI - 3.0 Tesla, Open MRI - 1.0 Tesla, Cartosound for Arrhythmia that makes BHQ the leader of All-artery Double Life CABG, Redo or 2nd CABG, and management of complicated Arrhythmia by Cartosound among other regular heart disease treatment. It also has a Hybrid OT for smart surgery.
Bangkok Cancer Hospital has 4th generation mCT Flow PET-CT for accurate Cancer Diagnosis, Varian Edge - the new era of Radiotherapy and Radiosurgery that makes it possible to treat brain tumor without surgery (no incision, no bleeding, no infection) in 1-3 days. We are also leader of Immunotherapy, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, targeted therapy for cancer treatment. BHQ also has "Tumor Board", a team consisting of multidisciplinary specialists to review and guide the best management of every cancer patient.


