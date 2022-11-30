Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 November, 2022, 3:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BDDL to distribute Disney Star's TV channels in BD

Published : Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Desk

Beximco Digital Distribution Limited (BDDL), a concern of Beximco Group, the largest private sector group in Bangladesh, has signed a deal with Disney Star to distribute eight of their popular entertainment television channels across Bangladesh via paid television service through cable, IPTV, and OTT.
Through this collaboration, BDDL and Disney Star will foray deeper into class-leading channel distribution bringing world-class entertainment to Bangladeshi audiences.
The collaboration will see BDDL distribute Disney Star's channels in the original languages of programming i.e. Bangla, Hindi, and English spanning three content genres - General Entertainment, Movies and Factual/Infotainment. The channel portfolio will include Star Jalsha, Jalsha Movies, Star Plus, Star Gold, Star Bharat, National Geographic Channel, National Geographic Wild and Fox Life.
"We are excited to bring our compelling and multi-lingual portfolio through the region's leading distribution service - BDDL. Bangladesh has a strong affinity for our content especially the Bangla series and format shows on our class-leading Bangla General Entertainment Channel - Star Jalsha.
"We constantly explore opportunities to connect with our audiences and this latest collaboration with BDDL is a step to further reach out to the viewers in Bangladesh," said Sudhir Nagpal, Head, International Business, Disney Star.
"In support of the commitment towards a Digital Bangladesh, we are excited to launch BDDL whose mission is to become the leading entertainment distribution service provider in the country," says Dr
Tariq Alam PhD, Executive Director, Beximco Digital Distribution Limited, "The government's mandate to digitize cable networks will bring a significant transformation to the TV industry.
This will enable more secure ways of distribution of content, ensure a best-in-class experience to audiences across the country, contribute to economic growth and benefit the National Board of Revenue."
Through this collaboration, BDDL will be the first distributor in Bangladesh to be taking broadcasting services from Bangabandhu Satellite-1 for the uplink of foreign television channels.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shimanto Bank holds anti money laundering training
UCB gets Mastercard Excellence Award 2022
MBL holds ‘Business Review Meeting’ of Sylhet Region
Jamuna Bank Foundation holds free plastic surgery camp
Red flags in Delhi over China’s push for role in BD, Nepal  projects
Chinese blankets sell like hotcakes in Bangladesh
DSE rises, CSE slides in volatile trade
FinMin opens house building loan management module


Latest News
Senegal beat Ecuador 2-1 to reach World Cup knockouts
Qatar’s World Cup 2022 campaign ends with loss to Netherlands
China launches 3 astronauts to complete space station
Brazil confirm Neymar absence against Cameroon
Couple found dead in Jatrabari
Basic Bank loan scam: HC orders ACC to complete probe in 3 months
Is Jaya Ahsan making her debut in Hindi cinema?
Next national polls will be held as per constitution: Quader
Beauty contestant files GD against organisers seeking Tk 6 lakh
Ind Cup Football: Dhaka Abahani to play Sheikh Russell KC in first semifinal on Wednesday
Most Read News
Saudi firm inks deal with PDB to set up 1000MW solar power plant
Brazil beat Switzerland 1-0 after Casemiro's stunning strike
Bruno Fernandes at the double as Portugal beat Uruguay to reach WC last 16
Teenager stabbed dead 'by friend' over World Cup match brawl
Rangamati headmaster gets life in prison for rape of student
Pori Moni submits statement against businessman Nasir, two others
Student 'takes life' over SSC result
Fire at Gazipur textile mill, firemen struggling to douse even after 11 hrs
Senegal beat Ecuador 2-1 to reach World Cup knockouts
Qatar hope to avoid becoming 1st host to exit without win
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft