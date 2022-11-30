Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 November, 2022, 3:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

JAT Holdings wins SAPS Business Excellence Awards

Published : Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Desk

JAT Holdings wins SAPS Business Excellence Awards

JAT Holdings wins SAPS Business Excellence Awards

the market leader for wood coatings, the Conglomerate has been recognized and honoured at the recently concluded South Asian Partnership Summit (SAPS) and Business Excellence Awards 2022, with 2 major awards. Accordingly, JAT Holdings has been presented with the SAPS Business Excellence Award 2022 for "Best Paint and Coating Manufacturer (Large)" and Best Paint and Coating Exporter (Large)", at the SAPS Business Excellence Awards Ceremony 2022, held recently in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Celebrating the best of South Asia - South Asian Business Excellence Award honors and rewards the exceptional work and results delivered by trailblazers across industries in an increasingly competitive market. This year, on behalf of JAT Holdings PLC, the awards were accepted by CEO/Executive Director, Nishal Ferdinando, together with Wasantha Gunaratne, Director - Sales and Technical, Ranga Abayakoon, Country Head - Bangladesh, and Dilshan Rodrigo, General Manager - Marketing.
Expressing pleasure at the accomplishment, CEO Nishal Ferdinando said, "These accolades attest to our financial stability, agility and resilience in the face of a barrage of challenges, from the global pandemic, to the present economic and energy crises. During the period considered by the awarding body, we have expanded our manufacturing capacity and capabilities to create and bring to market new brands such as WHITE by JAT, Masters All-In-One Wood Coating and All-In-One Ceiling Coating, alongside maintaining and growing our established brands such as Sayerlack, J Chem and Brush Master. Our focus on backward vertical integration has allowed us to offer more competitive products and engage in sustainable brand building. These efforts, alongside many others, have been recognized by the SAPS Business Excellence Awards 2022, and we are proud to have been able to deliver the results necessary to have earned these accolades."
JAT first set foot in Bangladesh in 2003. Since then, the conglomerate has expanded to take the lead in the local market, a position it has held for more than twenty years. It has recently launched an end-to-end manufacturing, warehousing, and laboratory facility in Bangladesh with the aim to provide competitive products in the Bangladesh market by manufacturing top-notch wood coating products with backward vertical integration. Bangladesh has developed into a global hub for producing the highest export-quality furniture as a direct result of JAT Holdings' investment and encouragement in the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shimanto Bank holds anti money laundering training
UCB gets Mastercard Excellence Award 2022
MBL holds ‘Business Review Meeting’ of Sylhet Region
Jamuna Bank Foundation holds free plastic surgery camp
Red flags in Delhi over China’s push for role in BD, Nepal  projects
Chinese blankets sell like hotcakes in Bangladesh
DSE rises, CSE slides in volatile trade
FinMin opens house building loan management module


Latest News
Senegal beat Ecuador 2-1 to reach World Cup knockouts
Qatar’s World Cup 2022 campaign ends with loss to Netherlands
China launches 3 astronauts to complete space station
Brazil confirm Neymar absence against Cameroon
Couple found dead in Jatrabari
Basic Bank loan scam: HC orders ACC to complete probe in 3 months
Is Jaya Ahsan making her debut in Hindi cinema?
Next national polls will be held as per constitution: Quader
Beauty contestant files GD against organisers seeking Tk 6 lakh
Ind Cup Football: Dhaka Abahani to play Sheikh Russell KC in first semifinal on Wednesday
Most Read News
Saudi firm inks deal with PDB to set up 1000MW solar power plant
Brazil beat Switzerland 1-0 after Casemiro's stunning strike
Bruno Fernandes at the double as Portugal beat Uruguay to reach WC last 16
Teenager stabbed dead 'by friend' over World Cup match brawl
Rangamati headmaster gets life in prison for rape of student
Pori Moni submits statement against businessman Nasir, two others
Student 'takes life' over SSC result
Fire at Gazipur textile mill, firemen struggling to douse even after 11 hrs
Senegal beat Ecuador 2-1 to reach World Cup knockouts
Qatar hope to avoid becoming 1st host to exit without win
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft