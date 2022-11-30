

JAT Holdings wins SAPS Business Excellence Awards

Celebrating the best of South Asia - South Asian Business Excellence Award honors and rewards the exceptional work and results delivered by trailblazers across industries in an increasingly competitive market. This year, on behalf of JAT Holdings PLC, the awards were accepted by CEO/Executive Director, Nishal Ferdinando, together with Wasantha Gunaratne, Director - Sales and Technical, Ranga Abayakoon, Country Head - Bangladesh, and Dilshan Rodrigo, General Manager - Marketing.

Expressing pleasure at the accomplishment, CEO Nishal Ferdinando said, "These accolades attest to our financial stability, agility and resilience in the face of a barrage of challenges, from the global pandemic, to the present economic and energy crises. During the period considered by the awarding body, we have expanded our manufacturing capacity and capabilities to create and bring to market new brands such as WHITE by JAT, Masters All-In-One Wood Coating and All-In-One Ceiling Coating, alongside maintaining and growing our established brands such as Sayerlack, J Chem and Brush Master. Our focus on backward vertical integration has allowed us to offer more competitive products and engage in sustainable brand building. These efforts, alongside many others, have been recognized by the SAPS Business Excellence Awards 2022, and we are proud to have been able to deliver the results necessary to have earned these accolades."

JAT first set foot in Bangladesh in 2003. Since then, the conglomerate has expanded to take the lead in the local market, a position it has held for more than twenty years. It has recently launched an end-to-end manufacturing, warehousing, and laboratory facility in Bangladesh with the aim to provide competitive products in the Bangladesh market by manufacturing top-notch wood coating products with backward vertical integration. Bangladesh has developed into a global hub for producing the highest export-quality furniture as a direct result of JAT Holdings' investment and encouragement in the country.



















