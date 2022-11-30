Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 November, 2022, 3:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UK ousts China from new nuclear project Sizewell

Published : Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

LONDON, Nov 29: Britain on Tuesday ousted China's nuclear firm CGN from construction of its new Sizewell C nuclear power station, which will now be built with remaining French partner EDF.
The announcement came one day after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned that the "golden era" of UK-China relations was "over", adding Beijing posed a "systemic challenge" to UK interests and values.
Sunak's Conservative government is stripping CGN of its controversial 20-percent stake.
The UK plans to invest £700 million ($843 million) in the project, a figure that was matched by EDF in a 50:50 joint venture.
Sizewell C, which is under development on the Suffolk coast in eastern England, will power the equivalent of about six million homes.
London says it will start producing electricity at the earliest in 2035.
Nuclear and renewables, such as offshore wind power, are seen as critical to ramp up Britain's energy security, after key producer Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent household gas and electricity bills rocketing this year.
The Sizewell decision sparks questions about CGN's role alongside EDF in the construction of Hinkley Point, southwestern England, in Britain's first new nuclear power plant in more than two decades.
"The UK government's investment in Sizewell C will support the project's continued development," the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said in a statement on Tuesday.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shimanto Bank holds anti money laundering training
UCB gets Mastercard Excellence Award 2022
MBL holds ‘Business Review Meeting’ of Sylhet Region
Jamuna Bank Foundation holds free plastic surgery camp
Red flags in Delhi over China’s push for role in BD, Nepal  projects
Chinese blankets sell like hotcakes in Bangladesh
DSE rises, CSE slides in volatile trade
FinMin opens house building loan management module


Latest News
Senegal beat Ecuador 2-1 to reach World Cup knockouts
Qatar’s World Cup 2022 campaign ends with loss to Netherlands
China launches 3 astronauts to complete space station
Brazil confirm Neymar absence against Cameroon
Couple found dead in Jatrabari
Basic Bank loan scam: HC orders ACC to complete probe in 3 months
Is Jaya Ahsan making her debut in Hindi cinema?
Next national polls will be held as per constitution: Quader
Beauty contestant files GD against organisers seeking Tk 6 lakh
Ind Cup Football: Dhaka Abahani to play Sheikh Russell KC in first semifinal on Wednesday
Most Read News
Saudi firm inks deal with PDB to set up 1000MW solar power plant
Brazil beat Switzerland 1-0 after Casemiro's stunning strike
Bruno Fernandes at the double as Portugal beat Uruguay to reach WC last 16
Teenager stabbed dead 'by friend' over World Cup match brawl
Rangamati headmaster gets life in prison for rape of student
Pori Moni submits statement against businessman Nasir, two others
Student 'takes life' over SSC result
Fire at Gazipur textile mill, firemen struggling to douse even after 11 hrs
Senegal beat Ecuador 2-1 to reach World Cup knockouts
Qatar hope to avoid becoming 1st host to exit without win
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft