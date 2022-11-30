Video
realme C33 now highest selling smartphone

Published : Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Youth-favorite brand realme has recently launched C33 with stylish outlook and powerful camera in the local market. Along with its regular variant, this phone is now available countrywide in a new variant (4GB RAM & 64GB ROM). The price of the new variant is BDT 14,999 only.
This phone's eye-catching design, powerful camera with advanced CHDR algorithm technology and huge battery have won the hearts of young users. As a result, realme C33 became the highest selling smartphone on the first day of the Daraz's 11:11 campaign, says a press release.
The phone is available in two colors - Aqua Blue and Night Sea, along with two variants - 3GB RAM and 32GB storage or 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Besides, its side fingerprint sensor and powerful processor will add new dimensions to the user experience. With so many attractive features, realme C33 is the best phone in the market in this price segment.
Boundless Sea design of this phone will add a new dimension to the youth's fashion statement. With its 8.3mm slim body and right-angle bezels, this phone will add value to your style statement, and provides a comfortable and premium feel during use. The back cover of this phone looks just like the blue sea, which gives users a different vibe. No need to worry about the camera bump (extended part for the camera) while using this phone as this phone comes with the unibody back cover. Made with micron-level processing and lithography, one of the best aspects of this design is its dynamic visual light effect, which makes the phone look stunning from different angles.
For taking vivid and bright photos, this phone has a 50MP camera setup with CHDR algorithm technology, with the help of which beautiful, clear, bright and attractive photos can be taken very easily even in extra light. Besides, the phone can be used throughout the day without worrying about running out of charge thanks to the huge 5,000 mAh battery. Standby facility is available up to 37 days for the users. Moreover, with the help of this massive battery, users can enjoy 36.7 hours of talk time, 84.7 hours of music and up to 14 hours of video viewing if you charge it once. Meanwhile, the users can continue using this phone for 43.6 hours with just 5 percent charge.
Besides, realme brought in C30 in the market a few days ago. A new variant of bamboo green color for this phone is now available for the users. The new variant of realme C30 can be purchased from any realme outlet located around the country.


