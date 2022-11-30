Video
ATAB to hold int’l tourism fair in city Dec-1-3

Published : Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Correspondent

ATAB President S N Manzoor Morshed speaking at a press conference at the conference hall of the association at Nayapaltan in the capital on Tuesday.

ATAB President S N Manzoor Morshed speaking at a press conference at the conference hall of the association at Nayapaltan in the capital on Tuesday.

The Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (ATAB) is going to organize an international tourism fair on December 1-3 to attract foreign tourists to the country's tourist destinations.
It is going to hold the tourism fair for the first time. Through this fair domestic tourism will be highlighted among foreign tourists. Bangladesh will also earn more foreign currency by attracting more foreign tourists.
ATAB president S N Manzoor Morshed made the disclosure Tuesday at a press conference held in its conference hall at Nayapaltan in the capital.
He said 'This tourism fair aims at highlighting the development of the country's tourism sector. He hoped the way domestic tourism has developed in the country after the Covid-19; it will also spread in the international arena through this fair.
State Minister for Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali will inaugurate the fair while the Minister of State for Religion Faridul Haque Khan, Chairman of Civil Aviation Authority Air Vice Marshal Md Mofidur Rahman, among others will attend.
ATAB Secretary General Abdul Salam Aref said the fair will contribute, among others to  achieve tourism-related SDGs. It would create opportunities for foreign investment in the country's tourism sector and play role in building relationships between domestic and foreign travel agencies.
 ATAB secretary general said the fair will remain open 10 am to 7 pm on December 1-3 and seminars will be held on three topics for 3 days. In the first day, a seminar on investment potential in the country's tourism sector will be held.
On the second day, a seminar will be held on opportunities to join the country's aviation and tourism world. On third day a seminar on Tourism in the Digital Age will be held. US- Bangla Airlines General Manager (Public Relations) Kamrul Islam was also present at the press conference.
The 'US-Bangla is participating in the tourism fair. The airlines will offer 15 per cent discount on all US-Bangla domestic route and 10 per cent discount on all international routes.


