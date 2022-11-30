Saudi ACWA Power to set up 1000-MW solar plant; MoU signed

Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with state-owned Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) to set up a 1000- MW solar power plant in Bangladesh on November 28.

BPDB Board secretary Mohammad Selim Reza and ACWA Power business development department's executive director Ayad Al Amri signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides.

As per the deal, ACWA Power will provide technological and financial support while BPDB will extend its administrative support in collaboration with the Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (Sreda) to set up the proposed plant.

"The government has set a target to producing zero carbon by 2041, the Saudi private sector initiative will help us to achieve the target," State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said at the contract signing ceremony at Biduyt Bhaban in the city. He said investment and technology of the ACWA will help Bangladesh achieve its clean energy goal of 2041.

BPDB chairman Md Mahbubur Rahman presided over the meeting. The function was also addressed by power secretary Habuibur Rahman and Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Bin Yousef Al Duhailan. The State Minister said Bangladesh has been supporting renewable energy in different ways. "We hope ACWA will bring that solution which will help achieve our goal for 2041," he added.















