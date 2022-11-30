Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 November, 2022, 3:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BARVIDA urges Mongla Customs to waive fines on vehicle importers

Published : Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Business Correspondent

BARVIDA urges Mongla Customs to waive fines on vehicle importers

BARVIDA urges Mongla Customs to waive fines on vehicle importers

BARVIDA (Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association) leaders had a meeting with the Commissioner of Mongla Customs House Mr. Mohammed Neazur Rahman on Monday.
The BARVIDA delegation led by its President Md. Habib Ullah Dawn, the Joint Secretary General, Treasurer and the executive committee members attended.
BARVIDA President thanked the Custom House Commissioner for all out cooperation provided at the custom house. He urged the commissioner to postpone the auctions for the vehicles imported after this January.
The BARVIDA President also requested the customs commissioner for waiver of the 3000 taka fine imposed for every vehicles after 30 days of arrival.
The Customs House Commissioner expressed his thankfulness for BARVIDA's contribution in revenue generation of Mongla customs house. He has taken the BARVIDA proposals warmly and assured the Business leaders of implementing those as soon as possible.
BARVIDA Joint Secretary General Belal Uddin Chowdhury, Treasurer Mohammad Anisur Rahman, Publication & Publicity Secretary Md. Jashim Uddin and Cultural Secretary Jobaer Rahman and Executive members Kawser Hamid, Mohd. Saiful Islam (Somrat), Ziaul Islam Zia, Alhaj Jafar Ahmed, Abu Hossain Bhuiyan (Ranu), Md. Raihan Azad (Tito), Mahbubul Haq Chowdhury Babur, Md. Nazmul Alam Chowdhury, Md. Golam Rabbani (Shanto), Md. Labu Miah Haji Rubel and Punom Sharmin Jhilmil were present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shimanto Bank holds anti money laundering training
UCB gets Mastercard Excellence Award 2022
MBL holds ‘Business Review Meeting’ of Sylhet Region
Jamuna Bank Foundation holds free plastic surgery camp
Red flags in Delhi over China’s push for role in BD, Nepal  projects
Chinese blankets sell like hotcakes in Bangladesh
DSE rises, CSE slides in volatile trade
FinMin opens house building loan management module


Latest News
Senegal beat Ecuador 2-1 to reach World Cup knockouts
Qatar’s World Cup 2022 campaign ends with loss to Netherlands
China launches 3 astronauts to complete space station
Brazil confirm Neymar absence against Cameroon
Couple found dead in Jatrabari
Basic Bank loan scam: HC orders ACC to complete probe in 3 months
Is Jaya Ahsan making her debut in Hindi cinema?
Next national polls will be held as per constitution: Quader
Beauty contestant files GD against organisers seeking Tk 6 lakh
Ind Cup Football: Dhaka Abahani to play Sheikh Russell KC in first semifinal on Wednesday
Most Read News
Saudi firm inks deal with PDB to set up 1000MW solar power plant
Brazil beat Switzerland 1-0 after Casemiro's stunning strike
Bruno Fernandes at the double as Portugal beat Uruguay to reach WC last 16
Teenager stabbed dead 'by friend' over World Cup match brawl
Rangamati headmaster gets life in prison for rape of student
Pori Moni submits statement against businessman Nasir, two others
Student 'takes life' over SSC result
Fire at Gazipur textile mill, firemen struggling to douse even after 11 hrs
Senegal beat Ecuador 2-1 to reach World Cup knockouts
Qatar hope to avoid becoming 1st host to exit without win
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft