

BARVIDA urges Mongla Customs to waive fines on vehicle importers

The BARVIDA delegation led by its President Md. Habib Ullah Dawn, the Joint Secretary General, Treasurer and the executive committee members attended.

BARVIDA President thanked the Custom House Commissioner for all out cooperation provided at the custom house. He urged the commissioner to postpone the auctions for the vehicles imported after this January.

The BARVIDA President also requested the customs commissioner for waiver of the 3000 taka fine imposed for every vehicles after 30 days of arrival.

The Customs House Commissioner expressed his thankfulness for BARVIDA's contribution in revenue generation of Mongla customs house. He has taken the BARVIDA proposals warmly and assured the Business leaders of implementing those as soon as possible.

BARVIDA Joint Secretary General Belal Uddin Chowdhury, Treasurer Mohammad Anisur Rahman, Publication & Publicity Secretary Md. Jashim Uddin and Cultural Secretary Jobaer Rahman and Executive members Kawser Hamid, Mohd. Saiful Islam (Somrat), Ziaul Islam Zia, Alhaj Jafar Ahmed, Abu Hossain Bhuiyan (Ranu), Md. Raihan Azad (Tito), Mahbubul Haq Chowdhury Babur, Md. Nazmul Alam Chowdhury, Md. Golam Rabbani (Shanto), Md. Labu Miah Haji Rubel and Punom Sharmin Jhilmil were present.









