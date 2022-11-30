Video
Wednesday, 30 November, 2022
Business

NBR to introduce new HS codes for imported capital goods

Published : Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Correspondent

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) will introduce a set of new harmonised system (HS) codes to remove difficulties that importers of industrial products are facing for the absence of such HS codes, said NBR officials.
The officials said the revenue board held a meeting with stakeholders on Sunday and discussed the issue. The NBR will introduce a set of new HS codes soon, they said.
The revenue board has made the decision as many importers were facing difficulties in importing products for absence of relevant HS codes, they said.
HS code is a common standard worldwide for classifying traded goods, which is used by 98 per cent of import and export trades all over the world in assessing duties.
Recently a number of businesses have applied to NBR to introduce new HS codes soon as they were facing difficulties to get customs clearance on their imported raw materials and capital machinery due to absence of HS codes of such products.
Vicar International, X Ceramics, Protik Ceramics, Charu Ceramics, Punam Trade International, Huawei Technologies and Bravo Apparel Manufacturer sent separate letters to NBR in October and November in this regard.
Ceramics manufacturer X Ceramics, Protik Ceramics and Charu Ceramics requested NBR to introduce HS codes for ceramic tiles pigments, 42M inglaze roller kiln machinery and kiln machinery with accessories for ceramic sanitary ware industry.
Vicar International, a private electrical equipment supplier, demanded introducing a HS code for meter socket and Punam Trade International for a HS code for honey extractor devices. Huawei Technologies and Bravo Apparel applied for solving advance ruling issues of their imported products.
Advance ruling process is a facility which enables traders to apply for a ruling that specifies which classification code or HS code will be applied for a specific goods or item.
Such advance ruling provides importers and exporters certainty or how their goods will be treated by customs nationwide, allowing the trading community to include tariff costs into their business plans.
Earlier in April, NBR introduced a policy to facilitate importers to enjoy duty-free import facilities based on imports of machinery and raw materials for which HS codes do not exist in the country.
According to first schedule of section 16 of Customs Act, 1969, in such cases importers will enjoy the import duty exemption and must have to maintain an explanatory note. The note must clarify details of the plant and capital machinery components like pipe, cable, transmission, raw materials and others.
Importers must have to submit a written application to the customs commissioner in the cases of multiple bills, letters of credit and source countries. Besides, a copy of such import documents also must have to be submitted to customs policy and ICT officials of NBR to enjoy duty exemption facilities on industrial imports.


