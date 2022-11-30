Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 November, 2022, 3:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Finish firms may invest in BD’s energy, port, smart city sectors: Envoy

Published : Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Business Correspondent

Finish ambassador to Bangladesh Ritva Koukku-Ronde speaking at a seminar organized by Finland Embassy in Dhaka and the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) at a city hotel on Monday.

Finish ambassador to Bangladesh Ritva Koukku-Ronde speaking at a seminar organized by Finland Embassy in Dhaka and the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) at a city hotel on Monday.

Finish ambassador Ritva Koukku-Ronde said her country sees huge opportunity for cooperation in economic and technical fields in Bangladesh and Finish companies can invest in the energy, smart city and port management sector.
She said Finland as a development partner of Bangladesh is keen to support big infrastructure projects to facilitate infrastructure transformation in Bangladesh.
 The envoy showed the interest at a seminar titled "Finland's Smart Infrastructure Day; Building Bangladesh" jointly organized by Finland Embassy in Dhaka and the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) at a city hotel on Monday.
The speakers at the seminar said in order to materialize the goal of becoming a prosperous developed country by 2041, Bangladesh is going through an infrastructural transformation, where modern technology, technical skills and adequate financing are required for sustainable development.
Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador said, "We are here to strengthen the bilateral relations with Bangladesh. Particularly in economic and technical cooperation we have opportunities to work. Finnish companies can invest here in the energy, smart city and port management sector."
She sought cooperation of the FBCCI to further expand trade between the two countries.
Speaking on the occasion FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin said, "Bangladesh always considers Finland as a development partner. Finnish companies are highly rich in industrial equipment, port management and the energy sector. I believe their experiences and technologies can help Bangladesh toward its development journey."
Referring to a HSBC report, Jasim said Bangladesh is in the 9th position in the world for its market size  So, there are opportunities for Finnish companies here. To ensure energy safety, he said the government is focusing on mixed based power generation.
Honorary Consul General of Finland in Bangladesh and Chairman of Summit Group Aziz Khan emphasized on technology transfer between Bangladesh and Finland in the renewable energy sector.
Finnish Companies like Nokia, Wartsila, Elematic, Konecranes and Bangladeshi Companies like Summit Group, Bashundhara Group, Gemcon Group, Cosmos Group highlighted their business profiles and plans in the seminar.
FBCCI senior vice president Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, vice president Md. Amin Helaly, Salahuddin Alamgir, directors, secretary general, among others, attended the seminar.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shimanto Bank holds anti money laundering training
UCB gets Mastercard Excellence Award 2022
MBL holds ‘Business Review Meeting’ of Sylhet Region
Jamuna Bank Foundation holds free plastic surgery camp
Red flags in Delhi over China’s push for role in BD, Nepal  projects
Chinese blankets sell like hotcakes in Bangladesh
DSE rises, CSE slides in volatile trade
FinMin opens house building loan management module


Latest News
Senegal beat Ecuador 2-1 to reach World Cup knockouts
Qatar’s World Cup 2022 campaign ends with loss to Netherlands
China launches 3 astronauts to complete space station
Brazil confirm Neymar absence against Cameroon
Couple found dead in Jatrabari
Basic Bank loan scam: HC orders ACC to complete probe in 3 months
Is Jaya Ahsan making her debut in Hindi cinema?
Next national polls will be held as per constitution: Quader
Beauty contestant files GD against organisers seeking Tk 6 lakh
Ind Cup Football: Dhaka Abahani to play Sheikh Russell KC in first semifinal on Wednesday
Most Read News
Saudi firm inks deal with PDB to set up 1000MW solar power plant
Brazil beat Switzerland 1-0 after Casemiro's stunning strike
Bruno Fernandes at the double as Portugal beat Uruguay to reach WC last 16
Teenager stabbed dead 'by friend' over World Cup match brawl
Rangamati headmaster gets life in prison for rape of student
Pori Moni submits statement against businessman Nasir, two others
Student 'takes life' over SSC result
Fire at Gazipur textile mill, firemen struggling to douse even after 11 hrs
Senegal beat Ecuador 2-1 to reach World Cup knockouts
Qatar hope to avoid becoming 1st host to exit without win
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft