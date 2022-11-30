Finish firms may invest in BD’s energy, port, smart city sectors: Envoy



Finish ambassador to Bangladesh Ritva Koukku-Ronde speaking at a seminar organized by Finland Embassy in Dhaka and the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) at a city hotel on Monday.

She said Finland as a development partner of Bangladesh is keen to support big infrastructure projects to facilitate infrastructure transformation in Bangladesh.

The envoy showed the interest at a seminar titled "Finland's Smart Infrastructure Day; Building Bangladesh" jointly organized by Finland Embassy in Dhaka and the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) at a city hotel on Monday.

The speakers at the seminar said in order to materialize the goal of becoming a prosperous developed country by 2041, Bangladesh is going through an infrastructural transformation, where modern technology, technical skills and adequate financing are required for sustainable development.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador said, "We are here to strengthen the bilateral relations with Bangladesh. Particularly in economic and technical cooperation we have opportunities to work. Finnish companies can invest here in the energy, smart city and port management sector."

She sought cooperation of the FBCCI to further expand trade between the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin said, "Bangladesh always considers Finland as a development partner. Finnish companies are highly rich in industrial equipment, port management and the energy sector. I believe their experiences and technologies can help Bangladesh toward its development journey."

Referring to a HSBC report, Jasim said Bangladesh is in the 9th position in the world for its market size So, there are opportunities for Finnish companies here. To ensure energy safety, he said the government is focusing on mixed based power generation.

Honorary Consul General of Finland in Bangladesh and Chairman of Summit Group Aziz Khan emphasized on technology transfer between Bangladesh and Finland in the renewable energy sector.

Finnish Companies like Nokia, Wartsila, Elematic, Konecranes and Bangladeshi Companies like Summit Group, Bashundhara Group, Gemcon Group, Cosmos Group highlighted their business profiles and plans in the seminar.

FBCCI senior vice president Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, vice president Md. Amin Helaly, Salahuddin Alamgir, directors, secretary general, among others, attended the seminar.













