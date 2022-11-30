Inward wage remittance thru MFSPs made easier

Inward wage remittance through mobile financial services gets more freedom and becomes easier under certain conditions that requires no permission from Bangladesh Bank.

In this regard the central bank has formulated few rules aiming to give the licensed mobile financial service providers (MFSPs) the freedom in dealing remittance both in foreign currencies and in local Taka currency.

Bangladesh Bank's (BB) Foreign Exchange Policy Department (FEPD) issued a circular on Tuesday to all authorized dealers (ADs) in foreign exchange and licensed mobile financial service providers in the country that said they are allowed to make drawing arrangements with exchange houses abroad without prior permission from Bangladesh Bank (BB).

The ADs are also allowed to go for drawing arrangements without letters of references/certificates from Bangladesh Embassy/High Commission if the respective country.

The FEPD in its circular said to bring wider flexibility, licensed MFSPs will be allowed to repatriate wage earners' remittance in association with internationally recognized online payment gateway service providers and other licensed online gateways.

In this context, MFSPs shall have standing arrangements with foreign payment service providers to receive foreign currency in their account and equivalent Taka value will be credited to the wage earners' MFS accounts.

Subsequently foreign PSPs shall provide credit to the designated AD's nostro account. After receiving amount in Taka, wage earners' can use the MFS account from abroad to do all transactions in Taka, the circular states.

Wage earners can open MFS account in Taka through proper e-KYC along with validated proof of departure from Bangladesh (arrival or departure date stamped page of the passport). On return to Bangladesh, such account can be converted into local MFS account.

This account may be converted again to wage earners' MFS account with the proof of departure. It is important that wage earners MFS account can only be credited against foreign currency, it stated.

The BB new instruction says ADs are advised to provide settlement account services to MFSPs. Operational procedures in this regard are to follow that the ADs shall transfer the fund, on receipt in their nostro accounts, to settlement accounts in equivalent Taka of MFSPs.

It further said as an alternative the ADs may maintain accounts in the name of foreign PSPs at their desire in foreign currency/Taka as per BB guidelines on Foreign Exchange Transactions to facilitate the said transfer by debit the accounts.

To avail this opportunity the MFSPs desirous for providing repatriation services shall apply to FEPD within December 31, 2022 with details of proposed arrangements in accordance with framework outlined above or similar conducive procedures. Bangladesh Bank will primarily accord permissions on review of arrangements for piloting the initiative.

When contacted a senior BB official said this will increase remittance in the country and the end receivers as well as emitters living abroad will be capable to make payments for various purposes in the country in Taka despite living abroad.













