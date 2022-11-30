3 more die of dengue, 436 hospitalised

With three more deaths from dengue recorded in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, the official death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose to 250 this year.

During this period, 436 more patients, including 253 in Dhaka city, were hospitalised, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the latest deaths, one each was reported from Dhaka Chattogram and Barishal division.

With this, the death toll in Dhaka division rose to 153, in Chattogram to 60 and in Barishal to 12.

A total of 1,827 dengue patients, including 1,067 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The DGHS has recorded 56,932 dengue cases and 54,855 recoveries so far this year. -UNB