GM Quader can take part in party activities: HC

The High Court on Tuesday cleared the way for Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader to perform the responsibilities of his post.

The HC bench of Justice Sheikh Abdul Awal stayed till January 3 a Dhaka court directive that on November 16 upheld an injunction order asking GM Quader to refrain from party activities.

The bench passed the order following a revision petition filed by Quader

challenging the lower court order, his lawyer Sheikh Muhammed Serajul Islam told.

He said there is no legal bar for GM Quader to perform responsibilities of Jatiya Party chairman following the HC order.











