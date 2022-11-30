Video
EC officials threaten  agitation for their demands

Published : Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

EC officials are likely to go on a half-day strike on December 8 as part of their movement, if the government does not accept their demands of keeping National Identity Card (NID) programme under the Election Commission (EC) and approve EVM project with logistics (warehouse and vehicles) support by December 4.
Bangladesh Election Commission Officers Association took the decision in a meeting held on Tuesday. Later they gave a written statement to EC Secretary and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).
In the written statement the EC officials' demands are to keep the NID service activities under the EC, take visible and effective steps by the EC to fill the vacant posts of different EC posts, approve the EVM project proposed by the Commission with logistics (warehouse and vehicles) supports.
In this case, if visible steps are not taken by December 4 (Sunday) in all these matters, the EC officials will wear black badges on December      5 (Monday) and half-day work abstention on December 8 (Thursday).
Besides, if no visible effective action is taken within that period, strict action will be taken as decided by the executive council. The announced programme will be held simultaneously at the Election Commission Secretariat, NID, Electoral Training Institute and all the field level offices. However, the already announced election activities will be exempted from the scope of this program.
A copy of the document signed by Bangladesh Election Commission Officers Association President Muhammad Hasanuzzaman and Secretary General Rashedul Islam has also been distributed to journalists.


