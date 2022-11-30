DMP allows BNP to stage rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on 26 conditions

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) permitted BNP to hold rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka on December 10 on 26 conditions.

BNP Media wings member Shairul Kabir Khan told the Daily Observer, "On behalf of DMP headquarters the DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam issue a notification to the BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Tuesday."

Following BNP's application, DMP permitted the party to hold the rally at

Suhrawardy Udyan in Shahbagh instead of Nayapaltan, as it may cause traffic jam and public suffering.

According to the notification BNP can hold the rally at the capital's Suhrawardy Udyan from 12:00 noon to 4:30pm on December 10 on 26 conditions.

The conditions include getting permission from the proper authority of the venue, limiting activities within the venue, deploying a sufficient number of volunteers, installing CCTV cameras in Suhrawardy Udyan, installing metal detectors for checking the delegates and following health guidelines while conducting the rally.

The BNP workers were also instructed not to set up loudspeakers and projectors outside of Suhrawardy Udyan, not to create gathering on roads adjacent to Sunhrawardy Udyan, not to broadcast any speech or display any content or caricature that may hurt religious sentiments and not to carry blunt instruments like sticks and rods under the guise of carrying festoons and banners.

DMP in its list of conditions also prohibited the BNP from delivering instigating speeches or distributing such leaflets and travelling to the venue in processions.

People can come to assemble at the venue two hours before the start of the rally, said the DMP letter.

BNP has already arranged rallies in Chattogram, Mymensingh, Khulna, Rangpur, Barishal, Faridpur, Sylhet and Cumilla braving various obstacles and transport strikes.

The party has long been demanding that the next general election be held under a caretaker government, not under any political government. The demand sharply rejected by the ruling Awami League as the constitution does not allow it to happen.

BNP will conclude the divisional rallies through a mass gathering in Dhaka city on December 10, coinciding with International Human Rights Day.















