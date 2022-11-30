Video
BB allows  MFSs to bring remittance directly

Published : Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Correspondent

The Mobile Financial Services (MFSs) are likely to get permission to bring inward remittance directly from the wage earners. The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has taken decision to allow the MFSs to bring the remittances directly.
According to the decision of BB, the central bank will accord permission to the MFS providers. To get the permits of central bank, the MFS providers will have to apply to the BB
by December 31 this year.
On Tuesday, the Foreign Exchange Policy Department of Bangladesh Bank issued a circular by allowing licensed MFS providers to repatriate wage remittances in association with internationally recognised online payment gateway service providers, banks, digital wallets, card schemes and aggregators abroad.
The circular, said that MFS providers shall have standing arrangements with these counterparts abroad. They will receive foreign currency in their accounts and equivalent taka value will be credited to the wage earners' mobile financial accounts.
The circular allowed wage earners to open mobile financial accounts in taka through proper e-KYC, among others.
Till to date, the MFS providers used to bring remittances through a foreign banks or financial institutions and deliver the money to the MFS accounts of customers. The approved providers can bring direct remittance and the customer will receive it quickly from now on.
The Bangladeshi Bank will provide settlement account services to the MFS providers. Designated banks shall transfer the fund, on receipt in their Nostro accounts, to settlement accounts in equivalent taka of MFS providers, the circular added.
Nostro account is the account of Bangladeshi banks in foreign banks for payment of foreign liabilities in foreign currency. Through this account, the LC payment of the respective product seller is made to the foreign bank account on behalf of the customer.
A senior official of the central bank told the Daily Observer that the initiative by the central bank will ease the repatriation of wage remittances.
"This will support local wallets like bKash, Rocket, and Nagad to repatriate wage remittances. It will also stop its drainage through unofficial channels," he added.


