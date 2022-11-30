HC warns ACC of action if fails to submit probe report by 3 months 

In a major development, the High Court (HC) on Tuesday gave the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) an ultimatum of three months to complete the investigation and submit report before the lower court concerned in connection with the all 56 cases filed over the BASIC Bank loan scam.

'If the ACC does not submit the investigation report within the stipulated time after receiving the verdict and order, appropriate legal action would be taken against the commission,' the HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat came up with the warning while delivering a verdict after final hearing on three petitions filed in this regard.

Accused Mohammad Ali, former manager of Basic Bank's Shantinagar branch, filed the three bail petitions seeking bail in the cases filed in connection with the scam.

The HC bench delivered the verdict after a hearing on three rules that asked the ACC and state to explain why Mohammad Ali should not be granted bail in three corruption cases filed by the ACC.

The HC, however, on Tuesday rejected the petitions and denied his bail saying that there is no scope for taking the allegation of money laundering leniently.

Details of the HC verdict would be known later on after releasing the full text of its verdict by this bench.

Senior lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for the ACC while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state, and SM Abul Hossain argued for accused petitioner Mohammad Ali.

According to the case statement, a total of Tk 36,207,081,000 was embezzled at various times from Shantinagar branch of the bank while Mohammad Ali was the branch manager.

According to a Bangladesh Bank enquiry, around Tk 4,500 crore was siphoned out of state-owned Basic Bank between 2009 and 2013 when Sheikh Abdul Hye Bacchu chaired the board of the bank.

Till now, three separate benches of the High Court have ordered to complete the investigation of these cases within three months, but it was not implemented.

The Tk 4,500 crore was laundered by BASIC Bank through loan forgery between 2009 and 2013. This is the single biggest loan scam in Bangladesh's history.

In 2015, the ACC filed 56 cases regarding the loan scam. But neither Bacchu nor the members of the board of directors of the bank were shown accused in the cases.

More than seven years have already passed, but the Anti-Corruption Commission is yet to submit charge sheets (to the lower court) in the cases filed for Basic Bank loan scams. As a result, the trials in the cases could not be completed.

Earlier on Monday, after expressing grave concerned over failure of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for not able to complete even a single investigation of the 56 cases filed in the Basic Bank scam in last seven years, the same bench of the HC said that banks are being emptied out, "will we just stand and watch it".

Meanwhile, the ACC in a report said that the cases filed in connection with the scam are under investigation for a long time. One of the reasons for the delay in the investigation process of the cases is that the location of the embezzled money in the cases was concealed by withdrawing money entirely in cash.

"Due to the same, identification of the key witnesses in the cases and taking their statements has become difficult. Not all witnesses are responding as expected. There is a lot of evidence in the cases and it is time-consuming to identify all the actual evidence from the huge amount of bank documents. Besides, the process of identifying the real accused is also very complicated in these cases," also read the report.













