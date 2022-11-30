Video
Let us know which bank isn't doing well: Mustafa Kamal

Published : Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Correspondent

In response to the allegation that the current situation of the banks of the country is dismal, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said that he would like to know which banks are in a bad condition so that the government can investigate.
On Tuesday he said this in response to the questions of journalists about the loan fraud of some banks including the Islami banks.
On the occasion of inaugurating the housing loan management module at
the Secretariat, the Minister said that the universal pension scheme that the government has made should be implemented quickly.
Mustafa Kamal said that according to the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, with the aim of ensuring the housing system for the government employees, on July 30, 2018, the policy for providing housing loans through the banking system for government employees was formulated.
He said at present the housing loan programme is ongoing for the government employees and teachers of public universities and University Grants Commission and Chief Justice and Supreme Court judges.
The Finance Minister said that the current system for housing loans shows that most of the time it takes a lot of time to complete the application process. The applicant has no opportunity to know the status of the application or at what stage it is.
He said, if the loan application process is digitized, it is expected that such problems will be removed. At the same time the applicant can directly apply online to the Finance Department. And it will be possible to issue approval order for interest subsidy in a very short time together with the bank and the Ministry.
Currently, the house building loan distribution operations is going on for the government officials and employees, teachers and other staff of the public universities and University Grants Commission (UGC), for the chief justice and other judges of the Bangladesh Supreme Court, said a Finance Ministry press release on Tuesday.
The Finance Minister also said that if the loan appeal process could be digitized, then it would resolve many problems and thus save time.
He said with the digitization of the loan appeal process, the applicants would be able to apply directly to the Finance Division through online.
Besides, it is also possible to issue orders for the interest subsidy grant from the Finance Division in a shortest possible time.
Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukder, Secretary of Financial Institutions Division Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, Finance Department Senior Secretary Fatima Yasmin, Controller General of Accounts Md Nurul Islam and Agrani Bank Managing Director Murshedul Kabir.


