Actress Shimu murder trial begins

A Dhaka court has opened trial proceedings in the murder of Dhallywood actress Raima Islam Shimu with her husband and his friend as accused.

On Tuesday, Dhaka Fourth Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Shafiqul set Jan 3 as the date to begin witness deposition.

Additional Public Prosecutor Bimal Samaddar said the charges framed against Shimu's husband Shakawat Alim Nobel and his friend SMY Abdullah Farhad were read out during the hearing.

The investigation officer, Shahidul Islam, an inspector from Keraniganj police, submitted charges to the court in August.

The 40-year-old actor, who lived with her husband and two children in Dhaka's Green Road, did not return home after going out on Jan 16 and Nobel filed a general diary with Kalabagan police the following day.

Husband and his friend stand trial in actress Shimu murder case Police found the body hidden in a sack on the side of a road near Aliapur in the Hazratpur Bridge area of Keraniganj that day. Police arrested Nobel and his childhood friend Farhad that night.

-bdnews24.com