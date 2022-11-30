India's NSA highlights potential role of the Ulema in educating people on moderate principles of Islam

NEW DELHI, Nov 29: India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday highlighted the potential role of the Ulema in educating people on the original tolerant and moderate principles of Islam.

In his opening address at the India Islamic Culture Centre here on a dialogue on the role of Ulema in fostering a culture of interfaith peace and social harmony in India and Indonesia, Doval said that the two countries must join hands to develop common narratives on de-radicalization and propagate moderate virtues of Islam.

A panel of eminent scholars and professionals are participating in the dialogue. The NSA is optimistic that the dialogue would generate a rich discourse and throw up fresh ideas and suggestions to foster a culture of interfaith peace and social harmony in India and Indonesia. The dialogue has been organized by the India Islamic Cultural Centre.

Doval reminded the distinguished gathering that democracy has no place for hate speech, prejudice, propaganda, demonization, violence, conflict and misuse of religion for narrow ends. "The Ulema play a very important role in Islamic society. The aim of today's discussion is to bring together Indian and Indonesian Ulema and scholars who can take forward our cooperation in promoting tolerance, harmony and peaceful co-existence. This will bolster the fight against violent extremism, terrorism and radicalization."

Doval observed that none of the ends for which extremism, radicalization and the misuse of religion are employed are justifiable on any ground. "This is a distortion of religion against which all of us need to raise our voices. Extremism and terrorism is against the very meaning of Islam because Islam means peace and well-being (Salamati/Asalaam). Opposition to such forces should not be painted as a confrontation with any religion. That is a ruse. Our youth should receive special attention towards this end. They are often the primary target of radicalization, but if their energies are nurtured in the right direction, they can emerge as harbingers of change and building blocks of progress in any society.''

He said that both India and Indonesia are home to the world's largest Islamic populations. Indonesia is the world's largest Islamic country and India is home to the third largest Muslim population in the world.

Doval said, " We meet at a time of tremendous churn in international relations and uncertainty about the future. It is at such times that countries like India and Indonesia, with their experience of multi-faith harmony and co-existence, can send a joint message to the world to eschew violence and conflict. This will be a powerful symbol of the determination of two large countries (together we have 1.7 billion of the World population) to preserve and promote the true values espoused by religion. Together, we should strive to propagate moderate virtues of Islam as a beacon of hope and cooperation for the entire world."

Addressing his special guest, Dr Mohammad Mahfud, Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs of Indonesia, the NSA said, "It is in this context, Excellency, your idea to bring a high-level Ulema delegation "National Treasures" to India is apt and extremely important. As you all are aware, both our countries have been victims of terrorism and separatism. While we have overcome the challenges to a considerable extent, the phenomenon of cross-border terrorism continues to pose a threat. Cooperation of the civil society is essential in countering the threat from ISIS inspired individual terror cells and returnees from theatres like Syria and Afghanistan.''

He emphasized that positive discourse should be disseminated properly. "State institutions also need to come together in detecting and identifying potential negative influencers and share information to counter their activities. In this, Ulema, due to their deep connect with civil society, can play a vital role."

The NSA reasoned, " Indeed, as the Holy Quran itself teaches, killing one person is like killing all humanity and saving one is akin to saving humanity, Islam ordains that the most excellent form of Jihad is 'Jihad Afzal' - that is, Jihad against one's senses or ego - and not against innocent civilians."

Doval also stressed the need to counter disinformation and propaganda that can impede peaceful co-existence among the followers of different faiths. "Islam emerged as a rallying point for the disadvantaged and was tolerant in its outlook. After the Prophet's demise fissures emerged among the Caliphs on the question of his legitimate heir. Each faction attempted to outdo the other by espousing a more radical interpretation of the Hadiths,'' he said.

The NSA reminded the gathering that while technology is a blessing for humanity. it is also being misused by anti-social elements to spread hatred and for disruptive purposes. The Ulema must also be adept in the use of technology and utilize various technological solutions to thwart the evil designs of propaganda and hate.

