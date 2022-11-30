Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 November, 2022, 3:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

BD is highest troop-contributing country in UN peacekeeping operations: Indira

Published : Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Staff Correspondent

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira said that Bangladesh is the highest troop-contributing country in the UN peacekeeping operations.
Minister of State for Women and Children Fazilatun Nessa Indira said this at the two day long " Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative Conference ( PSVI) 2022" session on Best Practices in Defense on Preventing and Responding to Conflict-Related Sexual Violence organized by the UK Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the Queen Elizabath Center in London on November 28.   
So far two thousand three hundred and ninety seven women of Bangladesh Armed Forces have participated in peacekeeping activities and currently five hundred and eighty nine women are engaged in various missions.
Apart from this, four women judges of Bangladesh are serving in the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in South Sudan and Somalia.
Bangladesh has been following the foreign policy of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," Friendship with all and enmity with none" with the leadership of his eligible daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.  
Bangladesh participated in the first UN peacekeeping mission in 1988 and women peacekeepers have been participating in the mission since 2000.
She said that women, children and common people in conflict zones face security threats and expect help from peacekeeping forces.
The Bangladesh Armed Forces have played an important role in women's empowerment and achieving gender equality by developing women peacekeepers in conflict and unstable areas to ensure security advancement.  
Bangladesh became the first country in the history of the United Nations to deploy a female military contingent commander to Ivory Coast in 2016.
The presence of women peacekeepers plays an important role in preventing gender violence by gaining the trust of the local population.
They have been working with a reputation in restoring law and order including protections of civilians, protection of women, peace and security and conduct of democratic elections.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Actress Shimu murder trial begins
India's NSA highlights potential role of the Ulema in educating people on moderate principles of Islam
BD is highest troop-contributing country in UN peacekeeping operations: Indira
Meeting Roushan Ershad out of question: JP Secy Gen Chunnu
Police constable sent to jail
EC frustrated by lack of response on RPO proposals
37 farmers get bail in Pabna
Beanibazar field to add 8m cft gas to nat'l grid from today


Latest News
Senegal beat Ecuador 2-1 to reach World Cup knockouts
Qatar’s World Cup 2022 campaign ends with loss to Netherlands
China launches 3 astronauts to complete space station
Brazil confirm Neymar absence against Cameroon
Couple found dead in Jatrabari
Basic Bank loan scam: HC orders ACC to complete probe in 3 months
Is Jaya Ahsan making her debut in Hindi cinema?
Next national polls will be held as per constitution: Quader
Beauty contestant files GD against organisers seeking Tk 6 lakh
Ind Cup Football: Dhaka Abahani to play Sheikh Russell KC in first semifinal on Wednesday
Most Read News
Saudi firm inks deal with PDB to set up 1000MW solar power plant
Brazil beat Switzerland 1-0 after Casemiro's stunning strike
Bruno Fernandes at the double as Portugal beat Uruguay to reach WC last 16
Teenager stabbed dead 'by friend' over World Cup match brawl
Rangamati headmaster gets life in prison for rape of student
Pori Moni submits statement against businessman Nasir, two others
Student 'takes life' over SSC result
Fire at Gazipur textile mill, firemen struggling to douse even after 11 hrs
Senegal beat Ecuador 2-1 to reach World Cup knockouts
Qatar hope to avoid becoming 1st host to exit without win
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft