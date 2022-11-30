BD is highest troop-contributing country in UN peacekeeping operations: Indira

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira said that Bangladesh is the highest troop-contributing country in the UN peacekeeping operations.

Minister of State for Women and Children Fazilatun Nessa Indira said this at the two day long " Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative Conference ( PSVI) 2022" session on Best Practices in Defense on Preventing and Responding to Conflict-Related Sexual Violence organized by the UK Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the Queen Elizabath Center in London on November 28.

So far two thousand three hundred and ninety seven women of Bangladesh Armed Forces have participated in peacekeeping activities and currently five hundred and eighty nine women are engaged in various missions.

Apart from this, four women judges of Bangladesh are serving in the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in South Sudan and Somalia.

Bangladesh has been following the foreign policy of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," Friendship with all and enmity with none" with the leadership of his eligible daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh participated in the first UN peacekeeping mission in 1988 and women peacekeepers have been participating in the mission since 2000.

She said that women, children and common people in conflict zones face security threats and expect help from peacekeeping forces.

The Bangladesh Armed Forces have played an important role in women's empowerment and achieving gender equality by developing women peacekeepers in conflict and unstable areas to ensure security advancement.

Bangladesh became the first country in the history of the United Nations to deploy a female military contingent commander to Ivory Coast in 2016.

The presence of women peacekeepers plays an important role in preventing gender violence by gaining the trust of the local population.

They have been working with a reputation in restoring law and order including protections of civilians, protection of women, peace and security and conduct of democratic elections.













