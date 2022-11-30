GM Quader’s move to end JP crisis draws flak from Raushan

Jatiya Party (JP) Chairman GM Quader on Tuesday received negative response from Begum Roushan Ershad when he met her with a proposal to resolve crisis in JP, said JP sources.

On Tuesday morning , Quader held an hour-long meeting with Raushan Ershad at a city hotel. The meeting was also attended by Syed Abu Hossain Babla, Saad Ershad and Dhaka Metropolitan JP North leader Sentu.

Quader told Raushan, "Lets work together. There are many district committees in your name. This is sending a wrong message to the people. We can take coordinated decisions to take the team forward."

Raushan only inquired about Quader's family, said the sources. JP sources close to Roushan, said Quader only made a courtesy call on her.

Raushan is Chief Patron of JP and the leader of the opposition in Parliament.

While under treatment in Bangkok, Raushan convened a meeting of JP's central committee on August 30.

On the next day, the JP Parliamentary Party removed Roushan as the leader of the opposition and replaced her with GM Quader.

The decision was taken by 24 out of 26 JP MPs. With Roushan, MP, was only her 24-year-old son Saad Ershad, MP.

JP Parliamentary Party informed the Speaker aboout the decision. A JP delegation led by JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu met the Speaker to convey the decision.

Later, JP removed Mosiur Rahman Ranga from the post he held in the party.