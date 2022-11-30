Undue antibiotics use affects immune system in human body: Experts

Harimun Bibi, 45, a domestic help living in the capital's Karail slum. has been suffering from asthma with kidney complications for the last three years.

Talking to the Daily Observer she said that she began consuming some medicines, which she is unable to read.

It reads Albuterol (ProAir HFA), that the medicine she used to take following an advice from a neighbour for a long time for which now she is suffering from various bad impacts in her body.

"Sometimes I feel my heart is beating so fast that it makes me unable to breathe. I also feel terrible when I feel pain during my urination," Harimun said.

Likewise, Mansura Hossain, 32, a housewife living in Gopibagh, Dhaka, also complained she always feels a kind of dizziness and headache for an unknown reason. She noted that she has a habit of taking Ofloxacin 200mg tablet whenever she gets cold and fever.

"I do consume some drugs if I feel unwell such as if I am being caught by fever," she added.

Mansura also informed that now if she takes such medicine for the same reason but it does not work due to that she is being under special care and having prescribed medicines.

Like Harimun and Mansura, thousands of people in Bangladesh are habituated to taking such medicines for a long time without proper prescription from doctor and without knowing any bad impacts on their health as well.

Witnessing these current trends many health experts expressed their concerns as they think that excessive consumption of antibiotics destroys their effectiveness in the human body and do not work.

All over the world nearly 15 lakh people lose their lives due to excessive and unnecessary consumption of antibiotics, according to the World Health Organisation.

Bangladesh is also witnessing the negative effects of the rise in the consumption of antibiotics on public health but till now no indepth research has been conducted focusing on the bad impact of antibiotics.

Health experts think that antibiotics are losing their effectiveness against some bacteria, which is a matter of concern due to the increasing trend of unintended use of antibiotics.

IEDCR Microbiology Department Head Dr Zakir Hossain Habib conducted research on patients in 9 medical colleges of the country.

He observed that the efficacy of at least 17 antibiotics has declined in the country over the past few decades.

"That means they have become antibiotic resistant, which means that bacteria have become resistant to antibiotics. As the effectiveness of antibiotics has decreased, the use of the reserve, or off-the-shelf, antibiotics on patients have increased," he said.

According to Dr Habib, the study showed that about 57 per cent of the wound infection bacteria were active meaning they could not be cared for with conventional drugs.

Saidur Rahman, Professor of Pharmacology Department of Bangabandhu Medical University told the Daily Observer that common fever and cold cough usually do not require any antibiotics, but because there is no obligation to sell medicine and no doctor's prescription is required as mandatory so people buy antibiotics from nearby shops and consume them even for a common ailment.

Talking with the Daily Observer Dr Lelin Chowdhury, a medicine specialist said that although there is no law regarding the sale of drugs in the country, there are policies related to the use of drugs. But due to lack of awareness it is not accepted.