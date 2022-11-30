Video
Sexual, reproductive health tips for RMG workers stressed

Published : Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Staff Correspondent

Two-thirds of Bangladesh's 400,000 garment workers are women, earning US$3 billion in foreign exchange annually. But they do not have enough knowledge about their sexual and reproductive health and rights.
Therefore, with the aim of giving special importance to the sexual and reproductive health of garment workers, the latest knowledge must be compiled, disseminated and practised. The speakers came to these conclusions in a seminar titled 'A Comprehensive Approach to SRHR' organized by RedOrange Communications at a hotel in the capital on Tuesday.
Medical Education and Family Welfare Division Secretary Saiful Hasan Badal spoke as the chief guest in the seminar while Director General of Directorate General of Family Planning Shahan Ara Banu presided over.
Saiful Hasan Badal said, "The STITCH project has done a great job based on evidence-based research to address sexual and reproductive health rights for garment workers in an innovative way. It is our solemn responsibility to ensure the safety and rights of garment workers, especially their sexual and reproductive health rights. We need to provide a caring and humane environment that ultimately leads to greater productivity for them. I request all concerned government, semi-government, non-governmental and international organizations to continue to support such inclusive and holistic initiatives."
Shahan Ara Banu thanked the organizers for such an effective event for the women garment workers and said, "We all need to come forward with a willful intention for creating awareness among the women garments workers about sexual and reproductive health and rights, so that they can speak out against all forms of sexual harassment."
Arnab Chakraborty, moderator of the seminar and managing director of RedOrange Communications, said in his speech, "The women workers of our garment industry are not aware of their reproductive health and rights. So we trained 387 women garment workers and health care providers on sexual and reproductive health and rights under the STITCH project. We have also created specialised training modules for them, which they can easily access from STITCH 's digital learning platform.
Also spoke at the seminar Dr. Ellen W. Bal, Vrije University Amsterdam's STITCH project director;  Laila Karim of Ayat Skill Development Center (Focal Person-STITCH); President of Indigenous Peoples Development Service (IPDS) Sanjeev Drang; Vrije University Amsterdam's STITCH (Stitch) Project Manager, Esther Den Hartog and many others.
The STITCH project involved the Directorate General of Family Planning, RedOrange Communications, Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Ayat Skill Development Center and IPDS working together under the overall supervision of Vrije University Amsterdam and developed a comprehensive curriculum. A training toolkit has also been developed for women workers in the garment industry. Also, two modules of DGFP, one module of ASDC and one module of IPDS, were inaugurated at the seminar.


