Wednesday, 30 November, 2022, 3:39 AM
Parents of suspected killer of Ayat remanded

Published : Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 29: A Chattogram Court granted 3 days remand for the parents of Abir Ali, the alleged mastermind behind the killing of a seven-year-old girl Ayat.
The Metropolitan Magistrate Oliullah granted the remand to Azharul Islam and Alo Begum, parents of Abir Ali, on Tuesday. The police arrested Abir Ali's parents and his sister from EPZ area on Monday.
A Chattogram court again placed Abir Ali, who is in custody, on a seven-day remand.
Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate's Court Judge Mohammad Abdul Halim passed the order when police produced Abir before court on Monday.
Lawyer of the plaintiff Selim Ullah Chowdhury confirmed the matter. Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) is now in charge of the case.  Earlier, on November 26 the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saddam Hossain granted remand for Abir Ali.
On November 25, PBI arrested Abir for kidnapping and murdering seven-year-old Alina Islam Ayat 10 days after she went missing.


