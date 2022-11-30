Pori Moni tells court about being ‘sexually harassed’

Film actress Pori Moni on Tuesday gave her deposition against Uttara Club Limited's former president Nasir U Mahmud, his associate Tuhin Siddiqui Omi before a tribunal in a case filed for assault, threat and sexual harassment of her.

Judge Md Hemayet Uddin of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-9 of Dhaka recorded her statements and fixed January 11 for cross examination of the complainant.

In her statement the she claimed that she was sexually harassed by Nasir U Mahmud, his associate Tuhin Siddiqui Omi, and another one.

During the hearing, Nasir and the two others, now on bail, were present at the tribunal. On September 6 last year, Mohammad Kamal Hossain, inspector (investigation) of Savar Model Police Station and also the investigation officer of the case, submitted the charge sheet.













