PM receives eye treatment as general patient

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday had her eyes checked at the National Institute of Ophthalmology (NIO) and Hospital. Like every general patient, the PM had her check-up after purchasing a Tk 10 ticket.

The prime minister went to the national eye hospital at 8am. First, she went to the ground floor to purchase the Tk 10 ticket from the counter of the hospital in Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

After that she went to the designated physician for her eye check-up.

Director of National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital, Professor Dr. Golam Mustafa, welcomed the PM on her arrival.

While leaving the hospital, the PM exchanged greetings with nurses, patients and their relatives. She inquired about them and took photos with them on National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital premises. -UNB













