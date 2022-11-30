Video
Wednesday, 30 November, 2022
Home Back Page

BGB, BGP to prevent illegal intrusions, drug smuggling through borders

Published : Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

The chiefs of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Border Guard Police (BGP) of Myanmar have agreed to hold commander level bilateral meetings at least once in two months and Director General level meetings twice a year.
They also agreed to work against terrorist activities of insurgent groups along the borders and exchange information to ensure peace along borders.
They took the decisions at the four-day '8th Border Conference' between BGB and BGP held from November 24 to 27 in Naypyidaw, the capital of Myanmar, according to a BGB press release issued on Tuesday.
BGB Public Relation Officer Shariful Islam signed the news release.
BGB Director General Major General Shakil Ahmed led Bangladesh's 10-member delegation in the conference while BGP's Police Major General Aung Naing Thu led his country's 15-member delegation.
Officials of the ministries of defence, home, migration and population affairs of Myanmar and Bangladesh were also in the delegations. At the conference, the two sides agreed to comply with the conditions of the 'Bangladesh-Myanmar Border Agreement, 1980' and start coordinated joint patrolling by border guards along the bordering areas to prevent activities of militants and separatist insurgents.
They also agreed to prevent illegal intrusion of the people of the countries through borders and smuggling of drugs including Yaba and Cristal Meth Ice.
The conference over, briefing reporters at a press conference held at BGB headquarters, Shakil Ahmed said that the Myanmar side assured him that it will not violate Bangladesh's airspace in future. "There have been some incidents of airspace violations. We have taken this issue seriously," he said.
"We have requested Myanmar to inform us if they need to fly a drone or a chopper in the border area, so that we can monitor if any type of airspace violation occurs. They have assured us that no such incidents will take place in future," he said.


