Wednesday, 30 November, 2022, 3:38 AM
Convicts Snatching Case

3 more accused put on 3-day remand

Published : Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Court Correspondent

Three more accused were placed on a three-day remand by a Dhaka court on Tuesday each in a case filed over snatching two death row militants from Dhaka court premises.
The remanded accused are - Khodeza Akhter Lipi, Nasir Mia and Tanvir Hossain.
Metropolitan Magistrate Shakil Ahmed sent them police custody for three days for interrogation.
Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) Unit's Inspector Abul Kalam Azad, and also the investigation officer of the case, produced him before the court with a 10-day remand plea.


