Just wearing a Mujib coat doesn’t make one a true AL activist: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said, "Just wearing a Mujib coat doesn't prove that you are a true soldier of Bangabandhu. To be a 'Mujib's soldier', one must uphold his ideals and must be an authentic activist of Sheikh Hasina to become a Mujib soldier."

He said these things as the chief guest at the triennial conference of Noakhali city and Sadar Upazila Awami League. Quader joined the conference virtually from his official residence in the capital.

Quader said, "Sheikh Hasina is not a ruler, she is a servant of the people. Contrary to the propaganda of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul, we will reveal the constructive truth and prove it with our works and actions."

'Torture will be replied through movement' - in reference to the statement of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, AL General Secretary said, "BNP is the party of murderers and torturers. They committed murders in 1975 on August 15 and November 3, and on August 21 in 2004."

Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said, "BNP killed 21 thousand Awami League leaders and activists. Now BNP leaders can stay at home but we could not stay at home even for 50 days during the five years of their rule."

He said no one can scare Awami League with agitation. Rather, Awami League came to power by agitation.

Regarding BNP's rally, AL General Secretary said, "There is no objection to their peaceful agitation. But when it comes to playing with fire, when it comes to violence, we are prepared with caution. They will be given a befitting reply to protect people's lives and property."

AL Organizing Secretary Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon, Agriculture and Cooperative Affairs Secretary Faridun Nahar Laili, Noakhali district AL Convener AHM Khairul Anam Chowdhury Salim, Joint Conveners Shihab Uddin Shahin and Sahid Ullah Khan Sohail and Member of Parliament Ekramul Karim Chowdhury also spoke in the conference.

Meanwhile, after giving his speech at Noakhali conference virtually, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader also attended Netrokona district AL conference physically. Attending the tri-annual conference of Netrokona AL, Obaidul Quader warned BNP leaders and activists.

He said, "If the leaders and activists of BNP attack the leaders and activists of Awami League, then they will be replied counter-attack with people."

Obaidul Quader gave this warning while participating as the chief guest in the conference of Netrokona Mokterpara Eidgah field on Tuesday afternoon.

He also called upon the party leaders and activists to project the various development activities of the government more and more before the people.

In his speech as special guest, AL Organizing Secretary Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, responsible for Mymensingh division, said, "No one can defeat united Awami League in the country. So, all level leaders and activists have to remain united."

Nadel also said, "Grassroots level leaders and activists will be united and well organized under the new leadership and they will start giving counter reply to BNP's bad politics and anarchy from the root level."

Meanwhile, valiant freedom fighter Advocate Amirul Islam and Advocate Shamsur Rahman (VP Liton) have been elected as the President and General Secretary of Netrokona district Awami League.













