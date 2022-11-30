Two get jail in Laxmipur drug case

LAXMIPUR, Nov 29: A court here on Tuesday sentenced two persons to different terms of jail for keeping 3000 pieces of Yaba tablets in a drug trafficking case in Sadar upazila of the district in 2020.

The court sentenced Ismail Hossain to seven years and Dulal Hossain to five years of rigorous imprisonment in jail and the court also fined them Taka 10,000 each, in default, to suffer one-year more in jail each. District and Sessions Judge Md Rahibul Islam delivered the verdict.

The convicts are Md Ismail Hossain, son, of late Rahat Ullah Miah, resident of East Mahadevpur village of Dalal Bazar Union in Sadar Upazila and Md. Dulal Hossain, son of Tajul Islam, resident of the same area.

According to court sources, on the night of September 10, 2020, DB police arrested them with 3000 pieces of Yaba tablets from Gangapur area of Hamchadi Union in Sadar Upazila. -BSS