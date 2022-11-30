BSF hands over body of BD farmer after 15 days

FENI, Nov 29: body of a Bangladeshi farmer, who was shot and tortured to death allegedly by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along the Feni border on November 13, was handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Tuesday.

The body was handed over through Bilonia Land port in Feni.

Md Saiful Islam, officer-in-charge of Parshuram police station, said it was sent to Fenir Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

The deceased was Meshbar, 47, son of Mafizur Rahman of Uttar Guthuma village under the Parshuram upazila.

Victim's wife Morium and locals said the BSF picked him up from his cropland while he was harvesting paddy on November 13 afternoon.

Morium alleged that the BSF members punched, kicked and beat him when he tried to resist them. At one stage, sound of firing was heard there.

Later, the members of BGB and BSF held meetings for three times over the matter, but the BSF denied the allegation of picking him up. The body of the farmer was found lying on the 'Zero Line' between the countries on November 16. -UNB











