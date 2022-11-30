Man gets death penalty for killing wife in Cumilla

CUMILLA, Nov 29: A Cumilla court on Tuesday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in 2009 for dowry.

Cumilla Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 Judge Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun gave the judgment.

The court also fined the convict Tk 10,000, in default, to suffer two months more rigorous imprisonment.

The court also acquitted three people from the charges during the hearing, said Special Public Prosecutor Pradip Kumar Datta.

According to case complaint, convict Abdul Kader, of Komar Doga village in Chauddagram upazila, used to torture her wife Jharna for dowry. -UNB











