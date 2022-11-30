3 get life term for killing man in Kushtia

KUSHTIA, Nov 29: A court here on Tuesday sentenced three people to life imprisonment in a case over killing a man in Kushtia sadar upazila in 2009.

The lifers are- Ali Reza Siddique Bulbul alias Bara Kalu, the regional chief of Jasad Gana Bahini, Manowar alias Mono, son of late Asem Ali of Mrittikapara area of the same upazila and Liakat son of Jalil of Maijpara area.

Kushtia District and Sessions Judge Tajul Islam handed down the judgment in the absence of the convicts at noon.

The convicts were fined Tk 25,000 each, in default, to suffer another year of imprisonment, said Anup Kumar Nandi, Public Prosecutor (PP) of Kushtia Judge Court.

According to the statement, on June 27, 2009, Liton Biswas, 30, went missing and police recovered his severed head from near the Kushtia-Jhenaidah highway in front of the main gate of Kushtia Islamic University. -UNB











