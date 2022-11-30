Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 November, 2022, 3:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

5th Convocation of World Univ of BD held

Published : Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Observer Desk

The 5th Convocation of World University of Bangladesh was held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the city on Monday. photo: observer

The 5th Convocation of World University of Bangladesh was held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the city on Monday. photo: observer

The 5th Convocation of World University of Bangladesh was held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the city on Monday.
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni awarded degrees and gold medals to the students as the chair on behalf of the President of Bangladesh & Chancellor of the university M Abdul Hamid.
About 7,437 students were awarded graduation and post-graduation certificates, while three students were awarded the Chancellor's Gold Medal, three students were awarded the Founder's Gold Medal and one student was awarded the Vice Chancellor's Gold Medal.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two get jail in Laxmipur drug case
Dr Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadwi Chairman of International Islamic University
BSF hands over body of BD farmer after 15 days
Fire at Gazipur textile mill under control after 12 hours
Man gets death penalty for killing wife in Cumilla
3 get life term for killing man in Kushtia
5th Convocation of World Univ of BD held
Tannery workers demand 50-bed hospital in Savar


Latest News
Senegal beat Ecuador 2-1 to reach World Cup knockouts
Qatar’s World Cup 2022 campaign ends with loss to Netherlands
China launches 3 astronauts to complete space station
Brazil confirm Neymar absence against Cameroon
Couple found dead in Jatrabari
Basic Bank loan scam: HC orders ACC to complete probe in 3 months
Is Jaya Ahsan making her debut in Hindi cinema?
Next national polls will be held as per constitution: Quader
Beauty contestant files GD against organisers seeking Tk 6 lakh
Ind Cup Football: Dhaka Abahani to play Sheikh Russell KC in first semifinal on Wednesday
Most Read News
Saudi firm inks deal with PDB to set up 1000MW solar power plant
Brazil beat Switzerland 1-0 after Casemiro's stunning strike
Bruno Fernandes at the double as Portugal beat Uruguay to reach WC last 16
Teenager stabbed dead 'by friend' over World Cup match brawl
Rangamati headmaster gets life in prison for rape of student
Pori Moni submits statement against businessman Nasir, two others
Student 'takes life' over SSC result
Fire at Gazipur textile mill, firemen struggling to douse even after 11 hrs
Senegal beat Ecuador 2-1 to reach World Cup knockouts
Qatar hope to avoid becoming 1st host to exit without win
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft