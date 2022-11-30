5th Convocation of World Univ of BD held



The 5th Convocation of World University of Bangladesh was held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the city on Monday. photo: observer

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni awarded degrees and gold medals to the students as the chair on behalf of the President of Bangladesh & Chancellor of the university M Abdul Hamid.

About 7,437 students were awarded graduation and post-graduation certificates, while three students were awarded the Chancellor's Gold Medal, three students were awarded the Founder's Gold Medal and one student was awarded the Vice Chancellor's Gold Medal.











