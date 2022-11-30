National Univ VC mourns death of Prof Enamul Haque

Assistant Professor of National University Enamul Haque (52) passed away.

He breathed his last on Monday night at his Bordbazar rented house in Gazipur.

He left behind a son and numerous relatives. His Namaz e Janaza was held after Asr in the National University premises.

Vice-Chancellor of the National University, teachers, officials and employees were present at the funeral. He will be buried at the family cemetery in Chapainawabganj.

National University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mashiur Rahman expressed deep grief over his death. He wished the departed soul to rest in peace and expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.












