Chandpur teen stabbed to death after argument over World Cup match

CHANDPUR, Nov 29: A 16-year old boy in Chandpur sadar upazila was stabbed to death on Monday night allegedly by his friend following an argument over Argentina's match against Mexico in Qatar World Cup.

The deceased was identified as Mehedi Hasan, a student of class X and son of Helal Bepari from South Nanupur village.

The incident occurred around 7 pm in front of Amin Beprai's house in the village, said police.

Mehedi was declared dead when he was taken to Chandpur Government General Hospital.

"He had three stabbing injuries on his chest," said duty doctor Omar Faruq.

With the help of locals, police detained accused Barkat, 20, and seized the knife he used for stabbing, said A Rashid, Officer-in-Charge of sadar model police station. Mehedi's father Helal said Barkat had beaten his son over a heated argument while watching the World Cup match on Sunday night. -UNB












