Abahani face Sheikh Russel in 1st semifinal today

Defending champions Abahani Limited Dhaka take on Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in the first semifinal match of Bashundhara Group Independence Cup Football scheduled to be held today (Wednesday) at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.

The match kicks off at 1 pm.

Abahani Limited so far showed their consistent performance in the tournament.

The popular sky blue Dhanmondi outfit Abahani Limited earlier made a winning start in the tournament beating Uttara Football Club by 2-0 goals in their opening group C match, beat Bangladesh Air Force Football Club by 3-1 goals in their second group match and emerged group top with a 3-1 goal victory over Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra in their third group match.

The defending champions reached the semifinal beating Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Limited by 2-1 goals in the third quarterfinal match.

On the other hand, Sheikh Russel KC earlier played out to a 1-1 draw with Fortis Football Club in their group A opening match, blanked Bangladesh Navy Football Club by 2-0 goals in their second group match and emerged group champions beating Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited by 3-0 goals in their third match of the group.

Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra, rode on late goal by Nigerian forward Mfon Sunday Udoh, eventually confirmed their spot in the semifinal beating Chittagong Abahani Limited by 1-0 goal in the first quarterfinal match. -BSS











