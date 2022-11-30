Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 November, 2022, 3:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

France coach refuses to discuss holidaying Benzema

Published : Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Karim Benzema.

Karim Benzema.

DOHA, NOV 29: France coach Didier Deschamps on Tuesday refused to discuss Karim Benzema after the injured Ballon d'Or winner was spotted arriving on holiday on the Indian Ocean island of Reunion following his withdrawal from the World Cup.
The Real Madrid striker pulled out of the France squad with an injured left thigh on the eve of the tournament and departed their team hotel in Qatar soon afterwards.
He arrived on Reunion, a French overseas department, early on Tuesday morning following rumours in Spain that he might return to training with his club.
Sources close to Benzema said the player would stay on the island for a week.
Asked about Benzema, who is still officially part of the France squad at the World Cup having not been replaced, Deschamps dismissed the question.
"You are fishing for things there, but these things are not on my mind. I don't know who is saying what, where or how," the France coach said at a press conference in Doha ahead of Wednesday's final group game against Tunisia.
"I spoke to Karim after his departure, and you know what his situation is and how long he will be out for.
"I am focusing on the 24 players who are here. I'll let you talk about that and debate it if you want, but I am not going to talk about things that don't affect what we are doing here from day to day."
The French Football Federation said Benzema would be sidelined for three weeks after he picked up the injury, technically meaning he could be fit to return for the end of the World Cup should France go that far.
France have won both Group D games so far at the tournament against Australia and Denmark and a draw against Tunisia on Wednesday will guarantee that they progress to the last 16 as winners of their section.
Even a defeat will suffice so long as Australia do not beat Denmark and manage to overturn France's advantage on goal difference, which is currently superior by six.
Deschamps is therefore expected to rotate his squad and give some of his fringe players a run-out ahead of a last-16 tie on Saturday or Sunday.
"The fact that we know we are through, like Brazil and Portugal, does give us more room to make changes, but we absolutely must not devalue this third match," Deschamps said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brazil admit toiling at WC without injured Neymar
England face Pakistan challenge in long-awaited series
Cameroon draw with Serbia
Abahani face Sheikh Russel in 1st semifinal today
France coach refuses to discuss holidaying Benzema
Players to watch today
Fernandes double sends Portugal into World Cup knock-outs
A 'do or die' match for Argentina


Latest News
Senegal beat Ecuador 2-1 to reach World Cup knockouts
Qatar’s World Cup 2022 campaign ends with loss to Netherlands
China launches 3 astronauts to complete space station
Brazil confirm Neymar absence against Cameroon
Couple found dead in Jatrabari
Basic Bank loan scam: HC orders ACC to complete probe in 3 months
Is Jaya Ahsan making her debut in Hindi cinema?
Next national polls will be held as per constitution: Quader
Beauty contestant files GD against organisers seeking Tk 6 lakh
Ind Cup Football: Dhaka Abahani to play Sheikh Russell KC in first semifinal on Wednesday
Most Read News
Saudi firm inks deal with PDB to set up 1000MW solar power plant
Brazil beat Switzerland 1-0 after Casemiro's stunning strike
Bruno Fernandes at the double as Portugal beat Uruguay to reach WC last 16
Teenager stabbed dead 'by friend' over World Cup match brawl
Rangamati headmaster gets life in prison for rape of student
Pori Moni submits statement against businessman Nasir, two others
Student 'takes life' over SSC result
Fire at Gazipur textile mill, firemen struggling to douse even after 11 hrs
Senegal beat Ecuador 2-1 to reach World Cup knockouts
Qatar hope to avoid becoming 1st host to exit without win
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft