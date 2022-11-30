Players to watch today

Messi's Lewandowski-test today as Mbappe, Al-Dawsari, Alvarez ready to shine

Lionel Messi's Argentina will engage with Robert Lewandowski's Poland in the very important deciders of the Group-C qualifiers for the next round. The match will commence at 1:00am (BST) while Saudi Arabia is going to meet with Mexico at the same time. France, who already confirmed their play-offs, will take on Tunisia as Australia will lock horns with Denmark in the earlier twin clashes of the day. Both the matches are slated to start at 9:00pm (BST). The stars who are going to seize the spotlight today, are discussed below.

France vs Tunisia

Kylian Mbappe, France

Mbappe, the joint leading scorer of the ongoing event with Ecuador's Enner Valencia with three goals, must be looking to enrich his tally today to steady the golden boat claim. He stroke once against Australia and twice against Denmark.

Olivier Giroud and Adrien Rabiot showed their class in earlier matches as well.

Youssef Msakni, Tunisia

The underdogs of the group denied Denmark but lost to Australia 1-0, have to create something magical to make it their day against hot contenders of the title and Msakni will be an integral part of the Tunisia set-up. Dylan Bronn and Ellyes Skhiri really need to sweat over to keep pace with Mbappe and Co.

Australia vs Denmark

Mat Ryan, Australia

Ryan, the Australian Goalkeeper and the Captain is a tremendous shot-stopper and outstanding with the ball at his feet. His stunning skills helped Aussies to snatch the nail-bitter against Tunisia, is sure to be a big bar for Denmark today.

Craig Goodwin and Mitchell Duke did their job in earlier games, need to give more than their best to secure their spot at the knock-out stages.

Simon Kjaer, Denmark

Tunisia bucked Denmark 0-0 but lost to France 2-1, are ready to give their last bite to the equal strength-side Australia. Kjaer, their most experienced player alongside Andreas Christensen, Christian Eriksen and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will claim Danish spotlight today.

Argentina vs Poland

Lionel Messi, Argentina

Leo started the tournament in his style and gave the Blue Stripe's 1-0 lead from a penalty shootout in the 10th minute against Saudi Arabia but lost the match 2-1. Messi, the fighter, assured Argentine fans that they won't disappoint their fans and downed Mexico 2-0 as Messi scored once and assist in other goal.

Angel Di Maria, Rodrigo de Paul and Lautaro Martinez were below their standard in earlier occasions but substitutes Alvera and Fernandez had been phenomenal. Scaloni therefore, must be looking for possible changes in the final eleven.

Robert Lewandowski, Poland

The lone Polish fighter missed a penalty shootout against Mexico as they drew the match goal-less. The right-leg ensured Poland's victory over Saudi Arabia scoring at 82nd minutes as Piotr Zielinski gave them 1-0 lead in the first half of the game.

Mexico vs Saudi Arabia

Edson Alvarez, Mexico

Alvarez, the Mexican machine failed to net even for once in the ongoing event as they drew against Poland goal-less and conceded 2-0 defeat against Argentina. Mexican tent must be expecting his level best in the survival clash today.

Salem Al-Dawsari, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia claimed millions of heart in the event and started the tournament with the biggest upset so far beating hot favourites Argentina though they conceded 2-0 defeat against Poland despite playing dominating football all through the 90 minutes. Winger Al-Dawsari is the biggest name to watch for the Green Falcons, who secured Saudi's victory against football giant Argentina by a brilliant strike.

Saleh Al-Shehri, who equalized the score card against Argentina and Captain Al-Faraj are the Saudi players to watch today.















