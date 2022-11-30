

A 'do or die' match for Argentina

If the South American team fail to win the match, it has a strong possibility of an early exit from the tournament this time.

While FIFA's ranked 3 Argentina and ranked 26 Poland are engaging in the group's most important match, ranked 13 Mexico and ranked 51 Saudi Arabia are facing each other at the same time at Qatar's biggest football ground Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

At this moment in group-C, Poland is seating on top of the point table with four points from a goalless draw with Mexico and a 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia in the previous matches. Argentina is breathing right behind with three points and a plus-one goal difference after losing to the Arab team by 1-2 in the first match and beating Mexico by 2-0 in the second match.

The Saudi boys are in third place with the same three points and minus one goal difference while the Mexicans are at the bottom with one point and minus two goal difference. As per the 'Regulations - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022' by FIFA, published on 15 December 2021, governing body of earth's football FIFA follows a set of policies to determine the ranking of teams in the group stage.

1. Counting the points obtained in all group matches.

2. Calculating the goal difference in all group matches.

3. Counting the number of goals scored by those teams in all group matches.

4. Calculate points obtained in the matches played between the teams in question.

5. Goal difference in the matches played between the teams in question.

6. The number of goals scored in the matches played between the teams in question.

7. Fair play points in all group matches.

8. Drawing of lots.

A 'do or die' match for Argentina

In the other match, if wins, Saudi will have six while Mexico four points. If lose it, Saudi will have three points and Mexico one point. A draw will leave Saudi with four and Mexico with two points.

Since the two group toppers will get tickets to the round of 16, the best solution for Argentina is to win the match.

Albeit Argentina has the slightest chance to play the next round playing a tie with Poland, Messi and Co might not like to take that chance. The chance involves Mexico winning the match against Saudi and thus both Mexico and Argentina will have the same points, except Argentina will have the upper hand due to goal difference. Hence, it will not be a wise thing to rely on fate like that.

When Argentina and Poland are meeting tonight, we may like to look back at the previous results. From June 1966 to June 2011, the two faced off 11 times in different FIFA World Cup and FIFA International Friendly matches. Argentina won six matches, and Poland three while two were drawn matches.

In their first engagement in a friendly match in 1966, they played a 1-1 tie. In their last engagement in a friendly match in 2011, Poland had a 2-1 win over Argentina.

In two matches of Group-D, Australia will face Denmark and Tunisia will meet France today (Wednesday) at 09:00 pm at different venues.











The two times champion Argentina is geared up to play its match of survival against Poland in Group-C in the FIFA World Cup 2022 at 1:00 am after Wednesday midnight at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Doha, Qatar.If the South American team fail to win the match, it has a strong possibility of an early exit from the tournament this time.While FIFA's ranked 3 Argentina and ranked 26 Poland are engaging in the group's most important match, ranked 13 Mexico and ranked 51 Saudi Arabia are facing each other at the same time at Qatar's biggest football ground Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.At this moment in group-C, Poland is seating on top of the point table with four points from a goalless draw with Mexico and a 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia in the previous matches. Argentina is breathing right behind with three points and a plus-one goal difference after losing to the Arab team by 1-2 in the first match and beating Mexico by 2-0 in the second match.The Saudi boys are in third place with the same three points and minus one goal difference while the Mexicans are at the bottom with one point and minus two goal difference. As per the 'Regulations - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022' by FIFA, published on 15 December 2021, governing body of earth's football FIFA follows a set of policies to determine the ranking of teams in the group stage.1. Counting the points obtained in all group matches.2. Calculating the goal difference in all group matches.3. Counting the number of goals scored by those teams in all group matches.4. Calculate points obtained in the matches played between the teams in question.5. Goal difference in the matches played between the teams in question.6. The number of goals scored in the matches played between the teams in question.7. Fair play points in all group matches.8. Drawing of lots.If wins the match, Argentina will have six points and Poland seven. If lose it, Argentina will have three and Poland four points. A tie will leave Argentina with four and Poland with five points.In the other match, if wins, Saudi will have six while Mexico four points. If lose it, Saudi will have three points and Mexico one point. A draw will leave Saudi with four and Mexico with two points.Since the two group toppers will get tickets to the round of 16, the best solution for Argentina is to win the match.Albeit Argentina has the slightest chance to play the next round playing a tie with Poland, Messi and Co might not like to take that chance. The chance involves Mexico winning the match against Saudi and thus both Mexico and Argentina will have the same points, except Argentina will have the upper hand due to goal difference. Hence, it will not be a wise thing to rely on fate like that.When Argentina and Poland are meeting tonight, we may like to look back at the previous results. From June 1966 to June 2011, the two faced off 11 times in different FIFA World Cup and FIFA International Friendly matches. Argentina won six matches, and Poland three while two were drawn matches.In their first engagement in a friendly match in 1966, they played a 1-1 tie. In their last engagement in a friendly match in 2011, Poland had a 2-1 win over Argentina.In two matches of Group-D, Australia will face Denmark and Tunisia will meet France today (Wednesday) at 09:00 pm at different venues.