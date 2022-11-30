Video
China police out in force after anti-lockdown protests

Published : Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

SHANGHAI, Nov 29: Security services were out in force across China's major cities Tuesday, which for the time being appeared to have quelled nationwide protests calling for political freedoms and an end to Covid lockdowns.
The country's leadership faced a weekend of protests not seen in decades as anger over unrelenting lockdowns fuelled deep-rooted frustration with its political system.
A deadly fire last week in Urumqi, the capital of the northwestern region of Xinjiang, was the catalyst for the outrage, with protesters taking to the streets in cities around China.
The demonstrators said Covid-19 restrictions were to blame for hampering rescue efforts, claims the government has denied as it accused "forces with ulterior motives" of linking the fire to the strict Covid          controls.
Anger over lockdowns has widened to calls for political change, with protesters holding up blank sheets of paper to symbolise the censorship to which the world's most populous country is subjected.
By Tuesday evening, a heavy police presence of hundreds of officers appeared to have been drawn back from the streets of a rain-drenched Shanghai, where weekend protests even saw bold calls for the resignation of President Xi Jinping, an AFP reporter said.
A broad effort by police to stop passersby taking pictures of the site of the protest also appeared to have been tapered down, they added, with one officer telling AFP that it "depends on the nature of the photo" but that there was no blanket ban in place.
But frustration with zero-Covid remained palpable.
"The (zero-Covid) policies now -- they're just too strict. They kill more people than Covid," one 17-year-old passerby, who asked to be identified only as Ray, told AFP.
He said he had been surrounded by police when passing through the area.    -AFP


